Market Study on Metal Cleaners: Demand for Bio-based & Green Alternatives Will Shape Future of Market

New York, Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global metal cleaners market garnered US$ 13 Bn in revenue in 2021 and likely to grow US$ 22 Bn by the end of 2032, rising at a steady CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2032 (forecast period). North America is likely to enjoy the largest share of over one-third of the global metal cleaners market during the forecast period.

The market for metal cleaners was mainly driven by huge demand from the manufacturing industry. Metal cleaners are used in various end-user industries such as industrial, automotive, aerospace, residential, medical, and healthcare equipment and other applications.

Metal cleaners are used in these end-users to clean and protect the surfaces from particulates and oil & grease marks. However, health issues and regulations can be a major restraint for the metal cleaners market. The growing market for green metal cleaners is likely to be a major opportunity for the market.

High Demand for Bio-Based and Green Alternatives

The high demand for bio-based and green alternatives is expected to provide new growth prospects in the global metal cleaners market.

The primary constituents in bio-based cleaning solutions are animal and/or plant materials. They are manufactured from a renewable resource and, with a few exclusions, do not contain toxins, synthetics, or environmentally harmful compounds. These materials are in high demand in North America and Europe as a result of government legislation and activities encouraging the use of bio-based materials.

North America to Lead Global Market Share

North America is projected to lead the global metal cleaners market during the forecast period. This is due to the increased use of environmentally friendly metal cleaners as a result of tight laws and rising consumer awareness.

Moreover, aqueous-based metal cleaners are among the most often used metal cleaning chemicals in the region. They have largely replaced solvent-based chemicals, which are hazardous to the environment because of their high VOC content.

Metal Cleaners Industry Research Segmentation

By Type:

Alkaline Cleaners

Acid Cleaners

By Application:

Industrial

Automotive

Aerospace

Residential

Medical

Key Industry Participants

Some of the key manufacturers of metal cleaners are 3M Company, BASF SE, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Henkel, ICL Performance Materials, Lubrizol, and The Dow Chemical Company, among others.

