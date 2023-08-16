Increasing application of metal expansion joints in various industries like automotive, power & energy, and oil & gas due to their advantages such as higher ruggedness, better vibration capacity, and low cost, are expected to drive the market demand

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global metal expansion joints market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 1.9 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for metal expansion joints is expected to close at US$ 1.26 billion .

Rapid industrialization and construction projects in emerging economies increase the demand for reliable piping systems, likely to drive the market for metal expansion joints during the forecast period. The growing demand for metal expansion pipes in the chemical & petrochemical industry to accommodate the movement of pipelines and prevent leaks, owing to hazardous chemicals.

Competitive Landscape

The metal expansion joints market is highly fragmented with the presence of a few market players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global metal expansion joints market report:

Key players operating in the global landscape are Garlock, Senior Flexonics, BIKAR-METALLE GmbH, Metraflex, AEROSUN-TOLA, Witzenmann GmbH, NiCoForm, EagleBurgmann, Macoga, Gongyi Runda Pipeline, and Triad Bellows.

Key Developments in the Metal Expansion Joints Market

In July 2023 – Macoga successfully designed and manufactured a substantial quantity of Universal Tied Expansion Joints using Alloy 600 material for a PEMEX Refinery in Mexico.

successfully designed and manufactured a substantial quantity of Universal Tied Expansion Joints using Alloy 600 material for a PEMEX Refinery in Mexico. EagleBurgmann’s metal expansion joints are designed to compensate for thermal expansion, vibration, misalignment, and other factors in piping and ducting systems. These expansion joints help maintain the integrity of the systems, prevent leaks, and reduce stress on pipes and equipment. They are used in a wide range of applications, including exhaust systems, steam pipelines, industrial furnaces, and process plants.

The increasing demand for metal expansion joints in the energy sector, encompassing power generation and oil and gas, for applications such as exhaust systems, steam lines, and flue gas systems. The demand for metal expansion joints is high in manufacturing, transportation, material handling, mining, and mineral processing. The increasing application of metal expansion joints in the energy sector contributes to the growth of the metal expansion joints market,

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the metal expansion joints market was valued at US$ 1.2 billion

By product type, the air chillers segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period

Based on application, the power generation segment accounts for the highest market share

Metal Expansion Joints Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

The growing technological advances and the introduction of new technology such as 3D printing and growing innovations in expansion joint designs, materials, and manufacturing processes lead to more efficient and durable products that meet the evolving needs of industries.

Manufacturers are developing new materials for metal expansion joints, such as stainless steel and nickel alloys. These materials offer improved corrosion resistance and temperature tolerance, which makes them suitable for use in a wider range of applications.

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on sustainability in the design and manufacturing of metal expansion joints. This includes using recycled materials and developing products that are more energy efficient.

Metal Expansion Joints Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to account for a high share of the metal expansion joints market owing to the presence of a strong industrial base, including power generation, oil and gas, chemical processing, and manufacturing. Stringent industry regulations related to safety, emissions, and environmental protection in industries to boost the market demand in the region. Replacement of aging infrastructure in sectors like power plants and refineries creates opportunities for expansion joints .

. The metal expansion joint sales in Asia Pacific are expected to rise during the forecast period. increasing industrialization and increased infrastructure development, including new power plants, refineries, and manufacturing facilities, create opportunities for the metal expansion joint market. Rapid development in the industrial sector in countries like China, and India to boost market sales during the forecast period.

Metal Expansion Joints Market

By Product Type

Axial Expansion Joints

Universal Expansion Joints

Tied Single Expansion Joints

Tied Double Expansion Joints

Others (Pressure Balanced Expansion Joints, Gimbal Expansion Joints, etc.)

By Application

Power Generation

Petrochemical

Automotive

Paper

Water Treatment

Others (Oil and Gas, Heavy Industry, etc.)

By Distribution Channel

Direct

Indirect

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

