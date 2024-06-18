Brandon Nicholson Brandon Nicholson Promoted to Vice President of Manufacturing

Mason City, IA, June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metalcraft, a leading manufacturer of identification products, is excited to announce the promotion of two outstanding team members. Brandon Nicholson has been promoted to Vice President of Manufacturing, and Cassidy Albertson has been promoted to Software Engineering Manager. These well-deserved promotions recognize their exceptional contributions and dedication to the company’s success.

In his new role as Vice President of Manufacturing, Nicholson will set the vision for manufacturing, oversee supply chain operations and manage all manufacturing activities while ensuring a safe environment and fostering a culture of continuous improvement.

“We are thrilled to announce the promotion of Brandon Nicholson from Manufacturing Manager to VP of Manufacturing,” said Kyle Bermel, CEO of Metalcraft. “His unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and his focus on our members will be invaluable as we strive to enhance our operations. I am confident that Brandon’s vision will play a crucial role in helping Metalcraft take even better care of our customers, ensuring we continue to deliver exceptional quality and service.”

Nicholson joined Metalcraft in September of 2013 as a Technical Specialist. He was promoted in 2018 to Technical Specialist Lead/ERP Specialist, again in 2022 to Manufacturing Manager and then again in June 2024 to Vice President of Manufacturing.

In his new position as Software Engineering Manager, Albertson will manage the software engineering team which includes software engineers and interns. He will also take on team metrics, budgeting, and strategic planning.

“We are excited to promote Cassidy to Software Engineering Manager,” said Jon Heinz, Metalcraft Chief Information Officer. “Cassidy’s leadership qualities and innovative mindset have set him apart, and we are excited to see the software engineering team reach new heights under his leadership.”

Alberson started at Metalcraft in February of 2019 as a senior software engineer. Since joining Metalcraft he’s taken on the role of recruiting and leading the software engineering interns as well as leading the innovation implementation team.

Metalcraft has provided property identification solutions since 1950. What began as a solution for the Bostitch Stapler Company’s identification needs has evolved into Metalcraft as we know it today, a strong, innovative and growing company living by our corporate values and driven by the Metalcraft Compass. As member-owners, we take pride in what we do and strive every day to exceed our customers’ expectations by providing them with the right technology for their application.

For media inquiries of more information, please contact Julia Deets, VP of Marketing and Customer Experience at [email protected].

