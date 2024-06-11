Mason City, IA, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metalcraft, a leading manufacturer of identification products, is pleased to add the following new products to our comprehensive product line:

Tesa® 6973 Polyacrylic Labels: Tesa® 6973 PV6 label stock is a flexible, durable, and economical 2-layer polyacrylic film designed for producing laser cut and etched linear and IUID 2D Data Matrix labels. Tesa® 6973 PV6 is a proven, MIL-STD-130 compliant label stock you can rely on for outstanding long-term performance in multiple marking applications.

Schreiner Color Laser Film: Color laser film label stock is a high-grade polyester composite that is extremely resistant to environmental conditions and has outstanding adhesion properties for rough industrial application

Each of the products listed above can be used for both IUID (Item Unique Identification) and non IUID applications.

“We are very excited to add these three products to our already substantial product offerings,” said Metalcraft CEO Kyle Bermel. “These products can help fulfil both our IUID and non IUID customers’ needs.”

Please contact us at 800-437-5283 or [email protected] if you would like to receive free samples of these new products.

