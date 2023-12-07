LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Dec. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT) (“the Company”) , a pioneer in GPS wearable technology and a global provider in the field of human and asset tracking and recovery systems, announced today it has expanded its distribution in Latin America, and has begun delivering its patented GPS SmartSoles into Ecuador to serve two different market sectors. The Company has partnered with GLOBAL SEGURIDAD S.A, a security company providing security and monitoring services to VIP’s and other high-profile people who may be vulnerable to kidnapping, and FISIO Technology, a company dedicated to long-term health and well-being for patients afflicted with Alzheimer’s or related dementia.

“We are excited to enter into this relationship with Global Securidad and Fisio Technology as they address two key market sectors for our SmartSole business. One in the area of personal safety which in certain parts of the world is a daily concern, and the other in the elderly population showing signs of cognitive decline, such as Alzheimer’s and dementia, whereby patients frequently can become disoriented, wander off and go missing,” commented Andrew Duncan, MetAlert Director.

“We are pleased to partner with MetAlert as we rapidly ramp up our business activities. We recognize the unique technological properties of this tracking and monitoring solution, which is discretely hidden to the user and others,” said Christian Cherrez, President of Fisio Technology and Global Securidad.

The Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is driven by the growing geriatric population which is susceptible to various chronic diseases. This has drastically increased the patient pool across the globe requiring diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of their health conditions. This in turn is expected to increase the demand for various wearable medical devices used for health monitoring and diagnosis thereby positively influencing the market growth over the next few years. MetAlert is committed to implementing technological advancements and adoption of AI, IoT, BLE, NFC and other technologies into its GPS SmartSole plus platform to bring about innovations in the wearable medical device industry, thereby propelling the market growth over the next decade.

About Global Seguridad S.A.

GLOBAL SEGURIDAD S.A, is a privately owned personal security business offering VIP clients 24/7 monitoring and video surveillance with armed response in case of break of entry, kidnappings, and security related activities. The company currently has 10 employees growing to 30 in 2024.

About Fisio Technology

Fisio Technology, originally established in 2017 and currently with 12 employees, provides the latest physiotherapy treatments for a variety of illnesses but in particular for Alzheimer’s and Dementia patients. The company provides a complete range of physiotherapy treatments including the latest technology working with AI and diamagnetic technology.

About MetAlert, Inc.

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) and its subsidiary Leve 2 Security occupy a commanding position in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution, sales, and IP licensing of GPS wearable technology, firearm and mobile asset recovery solutions, remote patient monitoring technology, and health data collection. With years of industry expertise and a robust portfolio of patents, MetAlert is the go-to solution provider for government, enterprise and consumers grappling with mobility, cognitive, and spatial awareness challenges, which currently represents approximately 2.9% of the global population. The Company delivers comprehensive turnkey solutions encompassing logistics, hardware, software, and connectivity.

Notable achievements include the groundbreaking GPS SmartSole®, a fusion of Dr. Scholl’s comfort with LoJack’s tracking prowess. It stands as the world’s inaugural invisible wearable tracking device, designed for individuals susceptible to wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. And MyGunAlert the first patented lockable, motion sensitive, firearm recovery device supported by law enforcement.

MetAlert’s subscription-based model thrives on technology innovation fortified by intellectual property safeguards. The company boasts international distribution channels serving customers across 40 countries, alongside its role as a U.S. Military Government contractor. In addition to public health entities, MetAlert caters to municipalities, emergency and law enforcement agencies, private and public educational institutions, assisted living facilities, NGOs, senior care residences, consumers, and small enterprises. Recognizing its capacity within its distribution center and backend subscription processing also presents an opportunity to provide backend services for other subscription based enterprises.

Connect with Us

For all press or sales inquiries, please contact MetAlert at info@metalert.com or gunalert@level2sec.com

MetAlert.com Mygunalert.com Track My Workforce GPS SmartSole.com

Social Media Hashtags – #withyou #smartsole #connectedandprotected #trackwhatyoulove

#iot #smartproducts #nfc #ble #safety #healthcare #veritap #exceptionmonitoring #assettracking

Social Media:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/metalertinc

IG: https://www.instagram.com/metalert/?hl=en

Twitter: https://twitter.com/metalertinc

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/metalertinc/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUlYP1WQoLdKkDzwhGkx40Q

General information, investor relations, wholesale licensing, consumer purchase:

Tel: 213.489.3019 Email: info@metalert.com or ir@metalert.com website www.metalert.com

MetAlert

United Kingdom, London

Nelson Skip Riddle

Tel: +44 7785 364100

Email: nsriddle@metalert.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. The terms and phrases “expects,” “would,” “will,” “believes,” and similar terms and phrases are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by MetAlert considering its experience and perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that MetAlert believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause MetAlert’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain risk factors that may cause actual results to differ are outlined in MetAlert’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (which may be obtained on the SEC Website). These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not rely on MetAlert’s forward-looking statements. MetAlert has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required.

Disclaimer: MetAlert does not warrant or represent that the unauthorized use of materials drawn from this document’s content will not infringe the rights of third parties who are not owned or affiliated by MetAlert.