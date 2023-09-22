LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA, Sept. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an era of unprecedented technological growth, MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT) (“the Company”) , a pioneer in GPS wearable technology and global provider in the field of human and asset tracking and recovery systems, releases a transformative corporate update.

Noteworthy Achievements:

Successful acquisition of Level 2 Security

Launch of cutting-edge SmartSole plus

Sealed OEM partnership for SmartSole in Germany

Introduction of Handsfree Health

Secured new European Patent

Embracing the future with AI-driven Healthcare

A word from the helm by Patrick Bertagna, MetAlert, CEO:

“With our recent acquisition of Level 2 Security, we’ve broadened our product spectrum and opened doors to new and expansive markets. We’re pleased to report the transition and integration is moving ahead of schedule and both teams are collaborating with speed and efficiency. This journey wasn’t without its challenges. We had intentions to acquire TrackTek early this year but faced regulatory constraints. However, our commitment to increasing shareholder value remained unwavering, leading to this milestone acquisition. Our strategy isn’t just about adding products, it’s about bringing groundbreaking solutions that cater to contemporary needs.”

Below are some key bullet points summarizing the value proposition of the acquisition:

Expanding our product offerings with more consumer-centric and pricing appeal.

Expanding MLRT’s target market beyond humans to valuable asset tracking.

Level 2’s tech detects unauthorized movement/use of firearms and other mobile assets like motorcycles, boats, bikes, ATV’s and more.

Acquisition included – IP, ready to sell inventory, cash on hand, apps, digital assets, Amazon store, and deep insights into the gun safety market, with no debt or liabilities.

Anticipation of increased product sales, subscriptions, and improved financials this fiscal year.

Technology enables real-time notifications if an asset is moved or stolen, weaving us into the extremely important national gun safety conversation and rising crime concerns.

MLRT plans immediate marketing campaign to various groups including gun owners and merchants, police departments, and child safety advocate groups to promote new tech.

“Our ambitious project, SmartSole plus made in the U.S.A., encountered some short-term production challenges, mostly linked to supply chain disruptions and establishing relationships with new vendors. We are now seeing a silver lining and believe having our flagship GPS SmartSole plus made in the US will bring us benefits in the future and open up more opportunities for us to sell this product to government agencies that currently have restrictions on buying electronic communication devices made in China. In our effort to offset the supply chain issues, and position ourselves for forecasted global demand, we formalized an OEM partnership in Germany. The German-made SmartSoles, under an OEM licensing agreement, emphasize our commitment to global solutions and IP strength. Over 1,000 pairs have been put into production so far, and recent shipments to multiple destinations underscore their demand and our resolve to meet it.”

“In closing, we’re gearing up with a refreshed marketing team to usher in the Level 2 products and the Handsfree Health virtual assistant healthcare app. Also, in discussion with new dev teams to help us with our long-term vision of AI driven healthcare by leveraging our global geo time-stamped data. And bolstering our domestic distribution/shipping capacity in anticipation of increased product sales. As we continue to navigate forward, we’re deeply grateful to all our stakeholders for their unwavering support. Please stay connected for more updates.”

As a For Profit with Purpose company, beyond its acclaimed line of health and safety products, MetAlert is a respected US military contractor, with global distribution channel partners that spans online platforms, Amazon, and authorized resellers.

About MetAlert, Inc.:

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, distributing, selling, and licensing products, services, and intellectual property in the GPS/BLE wearable technology, personal location, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring. With over 20 years of experience and an extensive patent portfolio, MetAlert is a leading solution provider for consumers/patients afflicted with Alzheimer, dementia, and autism. This market represents approximately 2.9% of the world’s population. The company offers global end-to-end hardware, software, and connectivity solutions, in addition to developing two-way tracking technologies, which seamlessly integrate with consumer products, enterprise and government agency applications. Utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technologies, enabling caregivers to track and monitor patients in real time. Known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® — think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack, the world’s first invisible wearable technology tracking device created for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer’s, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury. MetAlert’s subscription-based business model is built around technology innovation with intellectual property protection. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities, municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. www.MetAlert.com

