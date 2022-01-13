Metalist Lab Is Authorized to Sell the NARAKA Copies through Cryptocurrencies

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Authorized by well-known game NARAKA: BLADEPOINT, the world-leading blockchain publisher Metalist Lab announces to sell the NARAKA copies through cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBNB. Metalist Lab has reached a cooperation with Binancepay, to use BinancePay as the main payment tool.

Unchained Multiplayer Combat Game on Steam NARAKA: BLADEPOINT

NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is an up to 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience with martial arts-inspired melee combat, gravity-defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee & ranged weapons, legendary customizable heroes with epic abilities.

It is been sold 6 million+ copies in 4 months, NARAKA: BLADEPOINT is also Steam Weekly Global Top Seller and has a 1.5-million-dollar prize pool for the first NARAKA BLADEPOINT Championship.

How to purchase NARAKA: BLADEPOINT with BNB/BTC

Metalist Lab is authorized to sell copies and accepts BTCBNBAXS payment. Players can go to the Metalist (https://metalist.io/game-store) to purchase NARAKA: BLADEPOINT through wallet (on-chain or lightning) or Binance App. After successful purchase, players can receive the Steam product code and activate the game on Steam.

Besides, don’t forget to follow NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (@NARAKATHEGAME) on Twitter to keep yourself updated on the latest news and activities.

Blockchain technology energizes game developers

After releasing NARAKA: BLADEPOINT NFT for the first time, Metalist Lab continues its efforts to help video game developers utilize blockchain technology. Authorizing Metalist Lab to sell copies with cryptocurrencies suggests that mainstream game developers start to embrace blockchain technology. It seems that there will be more and more cooperation between games and blockchain.

About MetaList Lab

MetaListLab is based in Australia and is a world-leading publisher of NFTs. It brings countless outstanding NFT designers together with the top names in encryption technology and has worked with game companies such as NetEase, news and communications agencies such as the Associated Press, as well as many high-level artists and their IPs. Recently it’s been distributing NFTs for NetEase’s globally-popular game Naraka: Bladepoint as well as the AP Historic Moments NFT series.

