American heavy metal band Metallica has canceled its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, saying that lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield has been admitted into an addiction treatment program.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Metallica cancel Australia, New Zealand tour as Hetfield enters rehab - September 28, 2019
- Hong Kong protesters set busy schedule ahead of China National Day - September 27, 2019
- Trump told Russians in 2017 he was not concerned about election meddling: Washington Post - September 27, 2019