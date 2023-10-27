Metallized Film Elevates Packaging Aesthetics, Providing Manufacturers a Competitive Edge in Premium Markets amidst a Projected US$ 7.2 Billion Market Growth by 2033. The Metallized Film Market is thriving due to increasing demand from the food and beverage sector

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global metallized film market is poised for significant growth, with its size expected to increase from US$ 4.5 billion in 2023 to US$ 7.2 billion by 2033. Over the next decade, a 4.8% CAGR in demand for metallized film is projected to drive this expansion.

Rising end-user demand and growing needs for the food and beverage sector are predicted to be the primary drivers of the worldwide metalized film market. Metalized film laminates have become the closest alternative to foil packaging throughout the years, giving a beautiful metallic effect at a lower cost and weight. The fact that metallized films provide paperboard or paper packaging with a metal-like appearance is one of the main factors in their appeal.

The metallized films market is now leading the entire packaging films market as a result of favorable product attributes, which is luring new manufacturers to engage in it. These coatings shield packaged items from changes in the environment, increasing their shelf life. Not only do metallic coatings increase a product’s shelf life, but they also help consumer goods producers stand out from the competition. Nowadays, metallized films are used in visual applications, including point-of-purchase displays and signage.

A product can differentiate itself from the competition and have aesthetic appeal through the application of metallic films. Two fresh uses for metallized films that have the potential to persuade consumers to buy the items are product labels and wraps. Metalized films can be solely liable for rising product sales since better branding encourages buying. These films also include electrical characteristics, such as thermal insulation for cryogenic applications and multilayer insulation film blankets, which makes them very useful for satellite and spacecraft applications.

The market is expanding due to rising demand for metallized BOPP Film in applications such as insulation, food packaging, and electronics. Leading electronics industry companies and various insulation applications are in high demand for metallized BOPP films as a consequence of the growing demand for electronics and electrical goods. This suggests that the global market for metallized BOPP films is expected to keep growing in the future. BOPP films are replacing cellophane in sectors like snack and cigarette packaging due to their beneficial properties and low cost. There are more than a thousand distinct BOPP film options. Metalized BOPP films are used to create ornamental items, flexible packaging, and gift wrapping.

“The integration of nanotechnology into the metallized film market is nothing short of a game-changer. For manufacturers, this trend is likely to translate into a competitive edge in the market. These films’ enhanced barrier properties and durability open doors to new applications and markets. Industries that demand top-tier packaging solutions, such as electronics, pharmaceuticals, and specialty foods, are projected to be particularly drawn to these advanced metallized films.” according to a lead packaging analyst Ismail Sutaria at Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from the Metallized Film Market

In 2022, the global metallized film market size stood at US$ 4.3 billion.

India’s metallized film industry is estimated to lead with a projected 6.1% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

The United States metallized film industry is projected to follow closely, with an estimated 2.7% CAGR through 2033.

The United Kingdom’s metallized film industry is likely to show a 4.0% CAGR between 2023 and 2033.

China’s metallized film industry is projected to develop at a 5.5% CAGR through 2033.

In the global metallized film industry, Germany’s forecasted CAGR is 1.8% between 2023 and 2033.

Canada’s metallized film industry is likely to exhibit a 3.6% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Key Players and Strategies for Success in the Metallized Film Market

Here are the key strategies that have been instrumental for success in the metallized film market:

Offering a wide range of metallized films catering to various industries and applications.

Investing in research and development for the development of advanced metallizing techniques.

Establishing a global presence through strategic partnerships, acquisitions, or setting up production facilities in key regions.

Embracing eco-friendly production processes and materials to meet the growing demand for sustainable packaging solutions.

Staying updated with evolving regulations and compliance standards related to packaging materials.

Recent Developments in the Metallized Film Market

Cosmo Films developed a fresh, translucent thermal interlayer antimicrobial film based on BOPP in September 2020. The antimicrobial approach used in the film uses an entirely new strategy to prevent microbial development on surfaces to solve the widespread issue of bacterial infections on packaged goods.

In July 2020, Gilt Metalized, a new printable laminate film from Nobelus, was introduced. A unique thermal printed laminate film with a dazzling gold reflecting foil look is called Gilt Metalized. Graphics creators and brand owners can now make jaw-dropping spectacular effects owing to qualities that allow spot varnishes and foil-stamped items to attach to the film.

Key Companies:

Amcor plc

Uflex Ltd.

Jindal Poly Films Limited

Klöckner Pentaplast Europe GmbH & Co. KG

AR Metallizing N.V.

Treofan Group

Cosmo Films Ltd.

Toray Plastics (America) Inc.

DUNMORE Corporation

SRF Limited.

FILMtech Inc.

Polyplex Corporation Limited

Sumilon Group

Zhejiang Changyu New Materials Co., Ltd.

SunPro

Metallized Film Market by Category

By Material Type:

Plastic Polypropylene (PP) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Others (PA, PE)

Metal Aluminum Others (Copper, Nickel)



By Applications:

Packaging Bags & Pouches Tubes & Sachets Wrapping & Lidding Films Others

Decorating

Others

By End Use:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

Ismail is a regular at industry conferences and expos and has been widely covered in electronic and print media. He is a Speaker at our upcoming Talk show – Rise of the Intelligent Packaging. Ismail has been quoted in leading publications, including the European Pharmaceutical Review and the European Adhesive Tape Association.

