NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held October 3rd– 5th are now available for online viewing.

October 3rd

Presentation Ticker(s) G Mining Ventures Corp. OTCQX: GMINF | TSXV: GMIN Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR Champion Iron Ltd. OTCQX: CIAFF | ASX: CIA Amarc Resources Ltd. OTCQB: AXREF | TSXV: AHR Giga Metals Corp. OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA Forte Minerals Corp. OTCQB: FOMNF | CSE: CUAU Silver Tiger Metals Inc. OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG Stallion Discoveries Corp. OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD Century Lithium Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE Nicola Mining Inc. OTCQB: HUSIF | TSXV: NIM Western Exploration Inc. OTCQX: WEXPF | TSXV: WEX Regenx Tech Corp. OTCQB: RGXTF | CSE: RGX



October 4th

Presentation Ticker(s) Hochschild Mining PLC OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC Aris Mining Corp. NYSE American: ARMN | TSX: ARIS Relevant Gold Corp. OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC GoGold Resources Inc. OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD Barksdale Resources Corp. OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO Reyna Silver Corp. OTCQX: RSNVF | TSXV: RSLV AbraSilver Resource Corp. OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA Lumina Gold Corp. OTCQB: LMGDF | TSXV: LUM Cassiar Gold Corp. OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC Chesapeake Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHPGF | TSXV: CKG Global Atomic Corp. OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO Group Eleven Resources Corp. Pink: GRLVF | TSXV: ZNG



October 5th

Presentation Ticker(s) Sage Potash Corp. OTCQB: SGPTF | TSXV: SAGE Aya Gold & Silver Inc. OTCQX: AYASF | TSX: AYA Thunder Gold Corp. OTCQB: TGOLF | TSXV: TGOL

