Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
NEW YORK, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held October 3rd– 5th are now available for online viewing.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/46wiUnL
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1×1 management meeting requests through October 10th.
October 3rd
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|G Mining Ventures Corp.
|OTCQX: GMINF | TSXV: GMIN
|Ecora Resources PLC
|OTCQX: ECRAF | LSE: ECOR
|Champion Iron Ltd.
|OTCQX: CIAFF | ASX: CIA
|Amarc Resources Ltd.
|OTCQB: AXREF | TSXV: AHR
|Giga Metals Corp.
|OTCQX: GIGGF | TSXV: GIGA
|Forte Minerals Corp.
|OTCQB: FOMNF | CSE: CUAU
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR
|Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG
|Stallion Discoveries Corp.
|OTCQB: STLNF | TSXV: STUD
|Century Lithium Corp.
|OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: LCE
|Nicola Mining Inc.
|OTCQB: HUSIF | TSXV: NIM
|Western Exploration Inc.
|OTCQX: WEXPF | TSXV: WEX
|Regenx Tech Corp.
|OTCQB: RGXTF | CSE: RGX
October 4th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Hochschild Mining PLC
|OTCQX: HCHDF | LSE: HOC
|Aris Mining Corp.
|NYSE American: ARMN | TSX: ARIS
|Relevant Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: RGCCF | TSXV: RGC
|GoGold Resources Inc.
|OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD
|Barksdale Resources Corp.
|OTCQX: BRKCF | TSXV: BRO
|Reyna Silver Corp.
|OTCQX: RSNVF | TSXV: RSLV
|AbraSilver Resource Corp.
|OTCQX: ABBRF | TSXV: ABRA
|Lumina Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: LMGDF | TSXV: LUM
|Cassiar Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC
|Chesapeake Gold Corp.
|OTCQX: CHPGF | TSXV: CKG
|Global Atomic Corp.
|OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO
|Group Eleven Resources Corp.
|Pink: GRLVF | TSXV: ZNG
October 5th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Sage Potash Corp.
|OTCQB: SGPTF | TSXV: SAGE
|Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
|OTCQX: AYASF | TSX: AYA
|Thunder Gold Corp.
|OTCQB: TGOLF | TSXV: TGOL
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
- Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing - October 6, 2023
- YieldMax™ ETFs Announces Monthly Distribution on its $COIN Option Income ETF, $CONY (74.88%) - October 6, 2023
- IMUNON Appoints Dr. Patrick Ott to its Scientific Advisory Board - October 6, 2023