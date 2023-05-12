Company Executives Share Vision and Answer Questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Hybrid Virtual Investor Conference held May 11th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3py6bka

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1×1 management meeting requests through May 16th, 2023.

May 11th

Presentation Ticker(s) Keynote Presentation: “Toil & Trouble: Money Burn and Credit Bubble” Daniel Oliver, Manager Member Myrmikan Capital, LLC Dolly Varden Silver Corporation OTCQX: DOLLF | TSXV: DV Viva Gold Corp. OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU Revival Gold Inc. OTCQX: RVLGF | TSXV: RVG Gold Terra Resource Corp. OTCQX: YGTFF | TSXV: YGT Exploits Discovery Corp. OTCQX: NFLDF | CSE: NFLD Reyna Silver Corp. OTCQX: RSNVF | TSXV: RSLV Keynote Presentation: “The Sustainability Conundrum” Jack Lifton, Chairman Critical Minerals Institute American Rare Earth Ltd. OTCQB: ARRNF | ASX: ARR Largo Physical Vanadium Corp. OTCQX: VANAF | TSXV: VAND Grid Metals Corp. OTCQB: MSMGF | TSXV: GRDM Power Nickel Inc. OTCQB: PNPNF | TSXV: PNPN CDSG Lithium d/b/a Titan Lithium Pink: CDSG

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com