NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference to be held on December 7th and 8th. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

“We are thrilled to host this upcoming two-day Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. This event will feature a roster of OTCQX and OTCQB companies seeking access to U.S. investors.

December 7th

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 10:30 AM Troilus Gold Corp. OTCQX: CHXMF | TSX: TLG 11:00 AM Precipitate Gold Corp. OTCQB: PREIF | TSXV: PRG 11:30 AM Brixton Metals Corp. OTCQB: BBBXF | TSXV: BBB 12:30 PM TinOne Resource Inc. OTCQB: TORCF | TSXV: TORC 1:00 PM E3 Lithium Ltd. OTCQX: EEMMF | TSXV: ETL 1:30 PM Arizona Metals Corp. OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX: AMC 2:00 PM Faraday Copper Corp. OTCQX: CPPKF | TSX: FDY 2:30 PM Sun Summit Minerals Corp. OTCQB: SMREF | TSXV: SMN 3:00 PM Lithium Ionic Corp. OTCQB: LTHCF | TSX-V: LTH 3:30 PM Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. OTCQX: OCGSF | TSXV: OCG

December 8th

Eastern

Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 10:30 AM Lundin Gold Inc. OTCQX: LUGDF | TSX: LUG 11:00 AM Newcore Gold Ltd. OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU 11:30 AM Ecora Resources PLC OTCQX: ECRAF | LON: ECOR 12:00 PM Quebec Nickel Corp. OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: QNI 12:30 PM Vizsla Copper Corp. OTCQB: VCUFF | TSXV: VCU 1:00 PM Cypress Development Corp. OTCQX: CYDVF | TSXV: CYP 1:30 PM West Vault Mining Inc. OTCQX: WVMDF | TSXV: WVM 2:00 PM Collective Mining Ltd. OTCQX: CNLMF | TSXV: CNL 2:30 PM Pacific Ridge Exploration Ltd. OTCQB: PEXZF | TSXV: PEX

