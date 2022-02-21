MetaShooter Launches a Legendary $100,000 Mystery Box Campaign

New York, NY, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The team at MetaShooter is pleased to announce the launching of its mystery box campaign to the gaming community. The campaign is organized to prepare for the game launch in the second quarter of 2022.

The campaign started on February 16th and will run till April. The total value of the mystery boxes are worth $100,000, $1,000 per mystery box. Read on to get the details of the mystery box campaign timeline.

Rewards Pool

100 random winners of the mystery box will be rewarded $1000 for their efforts and commitment. Keep in mind that more entries lead to higher chances of winning the mystery box campaign.

How To Join The Campaign

Joining the mystery box campaign is a lot easier compared to other similar projects. Here is how to join the campaign:

Step 1: Follow the campaign’s socials

The first step to join the mystery box campaign is to follow the campaign’s socials; that is, follow the Twitter and Instagram pages, join the Telegram channel, join the Discord server, and subscribe to the YouTube channel.

Thereafter, retweet the Mystery Box Campaign on Twitter with these hashtags – #NFT #ADA #Metaverse #Giveaway #P2E #Cardano #playtoearn #hunting #airdrop #playtoearn, and tag 3 of your friends to join the campaign.

Step 2: Fill the form with your wallet address

The next step is to complete the mystery box campaign form using this link – https://forms.gle/B7KEUp8a6VcuWCC3A . While filling the form, remember to clearly state your Cardano-based wallet address.

Step 3: Refer friends and family members

The next step is to refer your friends and family members to also join the campaign. The more people you refer to join the campaign, the more your chances of winning in the campaign increases. Another way to increase your chances of winning is to continually tweet/retweet about the campaign and tagging others to join the airdrop campaign.

Timeline Of The Campaign

The mystery box campaign started on February 16th, 2022 at 02:00 UTC and will run till April 15th, 2022 at 14:00 UTC. A few weeks after the campaign ends, the team will airdrop mystery boxes to participants’ wallet address. The team will announce the mystery box airdrop details then.

About MetaShooter

MetaShooter highlights

MetaShooter is a yet to be launched play to earn hunting game. Once the game launches in Q2 2022, it aims to make things interesting.

MetaShooter would like to announce one of the main highlights of this week-partnership with Kick.io. Decentralized Cardano native Launchpad-Kick and hunting metaverse MetaShooter agreed on MHUNT token seed sale fundraising which will take place on 28th of February 2022.

