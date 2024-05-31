VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metasphere Labs Inc. (formerly Looking Glass Labs Ltd., “Metasphere” or the “Company“) (Cboe Canada: LABZ) (OTC: LABZF) (FRA: H1N), a pioneer in the development of tokenized assets and open metaverse environments, at the request of the Market Surveillance group of CIRO, announces that the Company is not aware of any corporate development, news or undisclosed material change that may be contributing to the level of trading activity of its shares on the Cboe Canada.