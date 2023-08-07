The remarkable growth in the market can largely be attributed to the increasing demand for the metaverse, where individuals are purchasing digital assets using cryptocurrencies.

New York, Aug. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Market.us, The Global Metaverse Market is on track to achieve significant growth at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 44.4%, expecting its value to surge from USD 65.2 billion in 2022 to approximately USD 2,346.2 billion by the year 2032.

Metaverse refers to a term that describes an experience of a highly immersive 3D virtual world that is attained through a mixture of technologies such as MR, AR, and VR. The metaverse platform improves the internet experience by establishing a virtual world where users can enjoy immersive entertainment, immersive gaming, buy and sell virtual real estate, conduct business, socialize, and other things.

View Sample Report for Additional Insights on the Metaverse Market Forecast (2023-2032), Download a PDF Sample@ https://market.us/report/metaverse-market/request-sample/

Key Takeaway:

By component, the hardware segment held the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to grow more during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

held the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to grow more during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. By platform, the desktop segment dominated the global market with the largest market share of 42%.

dominated the global market with the By technology, a ugmented reality (AR) & virtual reality (VR) technology accounted for the dominant segment with the highest revenue share of 36% in 2022.

accounted for the dominant segment with the The gaming segment dominated the market by application with a leading revenue share.

dominated the market by application with a leading revenue share. By end-user, the BFSI segment is anticipated to expand more over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032.

is anticipated to expand more over the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 43%.

dominated the market with the Asia-Pacific will likely grow at the highest CAGR from 2023-2032.

The key factors expected to boost the revenue growth of the metaverse market are increasing focus on physical and integrating digital worlds by using the internet, increase in momentum and popularity of Mixed Reality (MR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR).

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Metaverse Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the metaverse industry. Some of these factors include:

Rising demand for metaverse: The market expansion can be highly attributed to the rising demand for metaverse to purchase digital assets using cryptocurrencies.

The market expansion can be highly attributed to the rising demand for metaverse to purchase digital assets using cryptocurrencies. Rising use of metaverse in gaming: The increasing use of metaverse in gaming and recreation is likely to surge the growth of the metaverse market.

The increasing use of metaverse in gaming and recreation is likely to surge the growth of the metaverse market. Increasing use of metaverse among mobile phone users: Mobile phone users may publish photographs and movies to the metaverse as well as communicate with others through messaging apps and video conferencing, thereby contributing to the market growth.

Mobile phone users may publish photographs and movies to the metaverse as well as communicate with others through messaging apps and video conferencing, thereby contributing to the market growth. The threat of cyber-based attacks: The market is expected to be hampered due to cyber-based attacks and concerns regarding privacy and data security in the metaverse environments.

Unlock Exclusive Metaverse Market Segments Insights: Buy Now to Discover Vital Trends, Drivers and Challenges in this Industry@ https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=101905

Top Trends in Global Metaverse Market

Using equipment and platforms like smart helmets, VR headsets, and MR displays has helped improve the gaming experience, leading to gaming developers’ rising use of metaverse. In addition, the internet has seen consumers use online games for recreational activities. This has aided in expanding the metaverse as it offers a better interface over traditional online gaming platforms. Hence, this has resulted in the expansion of the market.

Market Growth

The Internet has readily opened access to earlier unavailable goods and services. One of the promising prospects of the metaverse is that it is hugely increasing access to the marketplace for consumers in developing and frontier countries. In addition, workers from less-income countries can now work in Western corporations without getting migrated.

Regional Analysis

North America held the highest revenue share of the global metaverse market in 2022. The increasing number of start-ups that are focused on establishing the metaverse platforms for commercialization is a significant factor expected to support the market growth of this region. Additionally, the market expansion can be highly attributed to too high adoption of this region’s new and more complex technology by users and customers. Additionally, this region’s higher presence of gaming and metaverse businesses such as Nvidia Corporation, Epic Games, Inc., and The Sandbox concentrates mainly on incorporating metaverse into games, which is expected to drive market growth potential.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because of the increasing number of start-ups and organizations such as Axie Infinity (Singapore), Bolly Heroes (India), The Sandbox (Hong Kong), GuildFi (Thailand) NextMeet (India), and Shenzhen Zhongqingbaowang Interaction Network Co., Ltd. (ZQGame Global) are anticipated to boost the regional market growth. Moreover, this significant growth is expected to be influenced by rapid digitization adoption in nations like China, India, and Japan and due to the constant economic growth.

Want to Know More about Key Market Dynamics, Download a Free Sample

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined in this report. Some of the significant players include

Nvidia Corporation

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

ByteDance Ltd.

Epic Games, Inc.

NetEase, Inc.

Roblox Corporation

Unity Software Inc.

Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

Antier Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Other Key Players

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 65.2 Billion Market Size (2032) USD 2,346.2 Billion CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 44.4% North America Revenue Share 43% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The metaverse is the rise of new online settings in which individual interactions are highly multidimensional, and they can participate more profoundly with digital content rather than reading the information simply. Individuals can communicate digitally with each other via websites, social media platforms such as Facebook, and other messaging apps. Cryptocurrency pays for everything from NFTs to virtual real estate. They also aid in connecting the virtual and physical worlds. They allow the users to calculate the worth of digital assets in government-issued currency and the returns on those assets over a long time. The metaverse is primarily used to buy digital assets by using cryptocurrency, which is gaining attention across the globe. Due to the accessibility of crypto on exchanges worldwide, investors can make more money by selling metaverse coins and NFTs directly to the purchasers.

Market Restraints

The concerns regarding privacy and data security in the metaverse environments, challenges of persuading users to use payment services, and issues about user identity in these settings are major factors expected to restrict the global metaverse market growth during the forecast period. Although the final implementation of the metaverse varies from today’s vision, the technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and cryptocurrencies will be used indeed. These technologies, potentially synchronizing and merging the digital and physical worlds, will likely provide new opportunities for cybercriminals to attack individuals and businesses.

Market Opportunities

Increased opportunities for Business-to-Business (B2B) and Business-to-Consumer (B2C) enterprises are likely to propel the growth of the metaverse market in upcoming years. Currently, the metaverse has the power to modify each thing drastically. For example, business-to-business (B2B) marketing includes exhibitions, customer service, client meetings, and commercials. As several B2B products are commodities, excellent service to the customer can make a difference. In addition, the metaverse has a fascinating side effect of blurring the distinctions between B2C and B2B. Companies can utilize this to develop their traditional consumer bases whereas avoiding corporate traditions.

Component Insight

The hardware segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. In order to improve the realism of virtual worlds, the major companies are concentrating on developing more advanced hardware, such as haptic devices, VR/AR headsets, and sensors. The segment growth is also propelled by the increasing focus among the firms on manufacturing products that deliver a better user experience and enable more extended user immersion. In addition, the designing interfaces which allow people to access 3D content on various devices, such as smartphones, next-generation TVs, and mixed-reality smart glasses known as HoloLens, are also anticipated to surge the revenue growth of this segment.

Platform Insight

The desktop segment held the largest market share in 2022. Virtual Desktop is a well-known program allowing users to use the computer in virtual reality using the Oculus Rift / Rift S, HTC Vive, WMR headsets, and Valve Index. Users can surf the web, watch movies on Netflix, and play games on a massive virtual screen. As a result, virtual desktops are becoming popular for utilizing VR devices, thereby supporting market growth.

Technology Analysis

The augmented reality (AR) &virtual reality (VR) segment dominated the market in 2022. The rising demand for VR & AR devices will likely fuel the segment’s growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, AR & VR technology is primarily used in the gaming industry to provide a better gaming experience and make the game more realistic. As a result, this segment is expected to contribute significantly to the metaverse industry’s expansion.

Application analysis

The BFSI segment is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period. The rising gaming industry worldwide is one of the significant factors contributing to this segment’s expansion. Businesses are primarily focused on organizing music concerts. In addition, several businesses’ adoption of this concept is expected to drive the segment’s growth.

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://market.us/book-appointment/?report_id=101905

Market Segmentation

By Component

Hardware

Software

Services

By Platform

Desktop

Mobile

Other Platforms

By Technology

Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR)

Mixed Reality (MR)

Blockchain

Other Technologies

By Application

Gaming

Content Creation & Social Media

Digital Marketing (Advertising)

Events & Conference

Online Shopping

Testing and Inspection

Other Applications

By End-User

BFSI

Aerospace & Defense

Education

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive

Media & Entertainment

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Mexico Costa Rica Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Metaverse Market

In January 2023, World Economic Forum (WEF) in Geneva publicized a collaboration with Accenture and Microsoft in order to create a Global Collaboration Village as the virtual future of public-private cooperation. This aims to promote virtual multistakeholder collaboration.

in Geneva publicized a collaboration with Accenture and Microsoft in order to create a Global Collaboration Village as the virtual future of public-private cooperation. This aims to promote virtual multistakeholder collaboration. In January 2022, The Sandbox partnered with Warner Music Group to launch the first music-themed world in The Sandbox metaverse. Warner Music Group (WMG) would be taking its initial steps into the metaverse as well as the NFT sector with this alliance.

The Sandbox partnered with Warner Music Group to launch the first music-themed world in The Sandbox metaverse. Warner Music Group (WMG) would be taking its initial steps into the metaverse as well as the NFT sector with this alliance. In September 2022, Meta Platforms announced a collaboration with the Indian IT Ministry to launch the XR Startup Program in the country to expand innovation in advancing technologies such as augmented and virtual reality. This initiative aims to promote technological innovation in smaller towns and cities.

Meta Platforms announced a collaboration with the Indian IT Ministry to launch the XR Startup Program in the country to expand innovation in advancing technologies such as augmented and virtual reality. This initiative aims to promote technological innovation in smaller towns and cities. In January 2022, Tencent acquired Black Shark, one of largest China’s gaming smartphone manufacturers. This deal will aid black shark in manufacturing the VR headsets for Tencent.

Browse More Related Reports

Blockchain Technology Market size was valued at USD 72 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 68% between 2023-2032.

Extended Reality Market Size Was To Reach USD 37.9 Billion In 2022 And is Projected To Reach a Revised Size Of USD 519.5 Billion By 2032

Augmented reality & Virtual Reality Market size is expected to be worth around USD 26.38 Billion by 2031 from USD 2.5 Billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 26.8%

Industrial Internet-of-Things Market size is expected to be worth around USD 1,917.45 billion by 2032 from USD 263.50 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 22.00%

About Us:

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Pvt Ltd) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report-providing firm. Market.US provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons.

Follow Us On LinkedIn Facebook Twitter

Our Blog:

https://medicalmarketreport.com/

https://chemicalmarketreports.com/

https://techmarketreports.com/

https://foodnbeveragesmarket.com/

CONTACT: Global Business Development Team - Market.us Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.) Email: inquiry@market.us Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300, New York City, NY 10170, United States Tel: +1 718 618 4351 Website: https://market.us/