WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zuck Zuck Land, the first reward-generating Metaverse project mapped to a Gold Mine in the USA, is excited to announce a campaign that includes a giveaway of gold. The campaign aims to recruit 100 lucky participants who will receive a Zucker Mole NFT that entitles them to get “GOLD” from the US gold mine. This is the project’s first campaign, and the Zucker Mole NFT holders will have an opportunity to obtain rewards on more than one occasion.

How To Enter The Zuck Zuck Land Giveaway Campaign?



To enter the campaign, participants should go to the campaign site and create an account. Then you need to follow Zuck Zuck Land’s Twitter account and retweet one of the pinned project posts.

The Quests3 application will track and verify completed missions. The campaign will run from March 31, 2023, to April 29, 2023, and 1 account will equal 1 entry. The announcement and drawing of the winners will take place on May 1, 2023, via a Twitter post.

Zuck Zuck Land Types of NFTs: Mole NFTs and Land NFTs

The Zucker Mole NFT grant access to the Zucker Mole Club, where NFT holders get together, do the quests and the gold giveaway takes place. Land NFTs represent virtual ownership of the Gold Mine and come in five different rarities, offering rewards ranging from 150% to 250% rewards over four years. Combined with Zucker Mole, Land NFT gives a maximum of 50% additional reward boosts on Land NFTs.

Zucker Mole NFT holders are automatically entitled to join the club, which is a DAO-type community-driven club where giveaways will take place to win gold and rewards from the Gold Mine projects on more than one occasion. More information on Zuck Zuck Land NFTs can be found here.

Zuck Zuck Land & Its Gold Mine In The USA

Zuck Zuck Land is Metaverse mapped by a real Gold Mine in the US and fractionalized into virtual land plots, each represented by a unique Gold Mine Land NFT. Purchasing and owning Virtual Gold Mine Land NFTs will give access to the Metaverse through $GKT rewards, Minecraft, and DAO.

Owning rare NFTs offers the benefit of special boosts, and the more NFTs one owns and plays, the more attractive Zuck Zuck Land becomes. The Virtualized Gold Mine is originally located in Central Idaho, an area that is part of a rich gold mining history. Placer gold production in the Lucile, Idaho area was a major gold producer in the late 1800s.

There are many benefits to becoming a landowner and holder of a Gold Mine Land NFT. These extend from benefits to owning unique plots of land on Minecraft that will act as a location to play games. Gold mine land NFT owners may receive rewards by staking their NFTs, and the scarcity of this land may increase its value like real estate in real life. NFT holders will have exclusive access to a webcam that is installed in the Gold Mine.

Zuck Zuck Land’s founder commented:



“We possess confidence in our ability to establish a sustainable ecosystem with Zuck Zuck Land due to our exceptional qualities. How are we able to achieve this? We have secured a royalty contract with a Gold Mine Business located in the US, and we are also collaborating with not only other gold business ventures but also web3, NFT, and payment ventures to broaden our horizons and enhance our appeal.”

Get ready to jump into the world of Zuck Zuck Land, the Metaverse project that combines NFTs, the real Gold Mine, and a Web 3.0 experience with DeFi and play-to-earn rewards. By owning rare Gold Mine Land NFTs, you’ll not only become a virtual landowner with access to unique plots on Minecraft, but you’ll also earn rewards and gain entry to the exciting Zucker Mole Club. With the opportunity to win gold through the current giveaway campaign, there’s never been a better time to join Zuck Zuck Land and become part of this innovative and prosperous ecosystem. So, don’t wait, head over to the campaign site and enter now!

*Disclaimer:



(*) We will start the distribution of the gold giveaway by using our $GKT (Gold Kingdom Token) token which is tradable to gold equivalent after the final public land sale on the roadmap.

