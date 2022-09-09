MetaWorks Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference

Fairfield, CA., Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning, full-service Web3 blockchain platform provider, announced today it will be a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference from September 12-14, 2022.

Cameron Chell, Chairman of MetaWorks, will provide an overview of the Company’s business during a virtual presentation. If you are an institutional investor and want to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click here to register.

The Company’s presentation will be available online starting September 12, 2022, at 7 a.m. EDT.

The in-person venue for the event is the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York City, located at 455 Madison Avenue. Virtual participation will be staged simultaneously, with over 500 company presentations scheduled as a live feed or available on-demand from September 12-14, 2022.

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning full-service blockchain and Web3 development platform that empowers Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their metaverse.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.currencyworks.io. For additional investor info, visit www.currencyworks.io or www.sedar.com, and www.sec.gov, searching MWRK.

Media Contact

Arian Hopkins

arian.hopkins@metaworksplatforms.io

Company Contact

Scott Gallagher, President

scott.gallagher@metaworksplatforms.io

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory, and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales, and trading services to institutional investors.

According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.