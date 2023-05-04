George Furla’s career in the film industry spans three decades. His films have generated over $1 Billion in combined global box office revenue. Mr. Furla is best known for his role as executive producer for the 2013 blockbuster “Lone Survivor” Starring Mark Wahlberg

Fairfield, CA., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning Web3 company that owns and operates blockchain platforms in the entertainment technology space, is pleased to announce that film producer George Furla has agreed to join the Company’s advisor board and will act as a strategic advisor to the Company’s Web3 film distribution platform Vuele.io.

George Furla has been in the film industry for over 30 years. His companies have produced over 100 movies, generating over $1 billion at the Worldwide Box Office. Mr. Furla is best known as an executive producer for the 2013 blockbuster film “Lone Survivor”, a war film starring Mark Wahlberg that generated worldwide revenue of nearly $150 million and earned two Oscar Nominations.

“We are thrilled that George Furla has agreed to join our advisory board. His deep knowledge, connections and experience within the film industry will be an invaluable asset to us as we endeavor to build and grow Vuele into a leading Web3 entertainment destination for movie enthusiasts,” said Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks Platforms.

George Furla Commented, “The way consumers watch and interact with content is rapidly changing. I look forward to joining the advisory board of MetaWorks and specifically assisting with their NFT as a movie platform Vuele.” MetaWorks NFT as a Movie platform Vuele launched the first ever NFT full length feature film as a movie over its disruptive Web3 film platform.”

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning Web3 company that owns and operates blockchain platforms in the entertainment technology space that empower Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their communities and help them transition to Web3. MetaWorks Platforms owns and operates a movie distribution platform called Vuele.io and MusicFX.io its fan engagement platform that creates deeper connections between fans and artists using Web3 technologies.

