MetaWorks Platforms to Exhibit at W3BX Investor Summit & Expo

W3BX Expo Brings Together Some of the Biggest Names in the Industry Spanning Crypto, Metaverse, Defi, Blockchain, Gaming, and digital tokens

Fairfield, CA., Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (“MetaWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK), an award-winning, full-service Web 3 blockchain platform provider today announced that it will be an exhibitor at the inaugural Web 3 Investor Summit & Expo (W3BX), which will be taking place at the Wynn Las Vegas from October 10-13.

MetaWorks Platforms will be located at booth 114 during this 4-day conference, where it will showcase its award-winning blockchain and Web3 development platform that provides Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their own metaverse.

W3BX will facilitate daily networking events, 1-on-1 meetings, educational workshops, fireside chats, and Summit sessions. Attendees will range from Fortune 500 companies, Venture Capitalists, Retail and Institutional Investors, Hedge Funds, Family Offices, and Blue-Chip NFT Collectors.

W3BX has assembled an invite-only speaker line-up composed of visionary CEOs, Prominent Futurists, Blockchain leaders, and Industry influencers, including executives from Polygon, Amazon Web Services, Kraken, and others. Conference speakers include Jon Najarian, Brock Pierce, and Kevin O’Leary.

“MetaWorks is excited to participate in this inaugural Web3 event as we launch our first Metaverse for business experience,” said Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks. “NFTs, Blockchain, Digital Wallets, and Metaverse platforms are about to change the world in ways we can only imagine. Conferences like this are a great opportunity to expand our emerging web3 and Metaverse business while learning and interacting with industry leaders”.

For more information on the W3BX investor summit and expo, please visit https://web3expo.live/.

About MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (CSE: MWRK and OTCQB: MWRK) is an award-winning full-service blockchain and Web3 development platform that empowers Fortune 5000 brands to create and monetize their metaverse.

For more information on MetaWorks, please visit us at www.metaworksplatforms.io. For additional investor info, visit www.metaworksplatform.io or www.sedar.com, and www.sec.gov, searching MWRK.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
arian.hopkins@metaworksplatforms.io

Company Contact
Scott Gallagher, President
scott@metaworksplatforms.io

