The global metering pumps market is projected to reach US$ 10.0 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Global Metering Pumps Market size is valued at US$ 7.4 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.





Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The metering pumps market is driven by several factors that contribute to its growth and demand. Industries such as chemical processing, water treatment, and pharmaceuticals require accurate and consistent dosing of fluids for various applications. Metering pumps provide the ability to precisely control the flow rate, ensuring precise dosing and minimizing wastage, which is a significant driver for their adoption.

Further, Governments across the globe are implementing strict regulations pertaining to environmental protection, water quality, and safety standards. Metering pumps are used in compliance with these regulations for applications such as chemical injection, disinfection, pH control, and wastewater treatment. The need for adherence to these regulations is driving the demand for metering pumps.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the metering pumps market has been analyzed based on market segments, including type, application, and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the metering pumps market covers market sizes based on market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the metering pumps market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Metering Pumps Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

Based on the application, the petrochemicals, oil & gas segment is expected to capture the maximum market share owing to rising demand for clean water coupled with rising industrial development.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 7.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 10.0 billion Growth Rate 4.4% Dominant Segment Petrochemicals, Oil and Gas Leading Region North America Key Market Drivers Industrial development

Rising demand for clean water

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global metering pumps market include,

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the metering pumps market growth include Injection Technical Control Inc., Idex Corporation, Grundfos Water Treatment GmbH, Emec S.R.L., Blue-White Industries Ltd., Walchem, Prominent Seepex GmbH, Swelore Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Seko S.P.A., and Milton Roy Company, among others.

RationalStat has segmented the metering pumps market based on type, application, and region

Global Metering Pumps Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Diaphragm Pumps Piston/Plunger Pumps Others

Global Metering Pumps Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Application Water Treatment Petrochemicals, & Oil & Gas Chemical Processing Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Others

Global Metering Pumps Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Metering Pumps Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country US Canada Latin America Metering Pumps Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Metering Pumps Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Metering Pumps Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Metering Pumps Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Metering Pumps Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Country GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Key Questions Answered in the Metering Pumps Report:

What will be the market value of the metering pumps market by 2030?

What is the market size of the metering pumps market?

What are the market drivers of the metering pumps market?

What are the key trends in the metering pumps market?

Which is the leading region in the metering pumps market?

What are the major companies operating in the metering pumps market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the metering pumps market?

