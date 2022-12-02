NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The data from market intelligence platform IndexBox shows moderate growth for methanol, giving us a clear picture of the trends we’re seeing in the market.

The global methanol market is projected to reach USD 25.2 Billion by 2030 from USD 20.9 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. The increase in demand for methanol can be attributed to the growing construction and automotive industries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa.

What is Methanol?

Methanol, also known as wood alcohol, is a clear, colorless liquid with a distinctive odor. It is the simplest alcohol and is a key ingredient in many industrial chemicals. Methanol is produced by the catalytic dehydrogenation of methane, or by the hydrogenation of carbon monoxide. It can also be produced from biomass, such as wood or agricultural waste.

Today, methanol is primarily produced from natural gas, but can also be derived from coal or renewable sources such as biomass. It is an important feedstock in the chemical industry and is used to produce a variety of products including formaldehyde, acetic acid, and methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE). Methanol is also increasingly being used as a transportation fuel, either directly in flexible-fuel vehicles or converted into gasoline or diesel via the methanol-to-hydrogen pathway.

Methanol Market Outlook

The global methanol market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to increasing demand from Asia-Pacific countries such as China and India. In addition, the use of methanol as a transportation fuel is expected to increase in Europe and North America. The growing demand for methanol as a feedstock for chemicals and transportation fuels will also continue to drive market growth over the forecast period.

Methanol is used in a variety of applications such as formaldehyde, acetic acid, MTBE, solvents, biodiesel, and others. Formaldehyde was the largest application segment of the global methanol market and is expected to maintain its leading position during the forecast period. The solvents application segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The major players operating in the global methanol market include Methanex Corporation (Canada), BASF SE (Germany), Royal Dutch Shell plc (Netherlands), Celanese Corporation (U.S.), China National Petroleum Corporation (China), Sasol Limited (South Africa), IranOilGas Network (Iran), Sabic (Saudi Arabia), Indian Oil Corporation Limited (India), ExxonMobil Chemical Company (US), Taiwan Methanol Company Limited (Taiwan), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea) among others.

Drivers of the Global Methanol Market

The key drivers of the global methanol market include the growing demand for methanol-based chemicals, the expansion of the automotive industry, and the increasing use of methanol as a transportation fuel.

Methanol is an important feedstock in the production of olefins, which are used in the manufacture of plastics, solvents, adhesives, and coatings. Methanol is also used as a transportation fuel due to its high octane number and low carbon emissions. The automotive industry is one of the major consumers of methanol, which is used as an additive in gasoline and as a fuel for race cars.

The construction industry is another major consumer of methanol, which is used as a solvent in paint strippers and concrete cleaners. Methanol is also used in the production of formaldehyde, which is used in the manufacturing of particle board, plywood, and laminated wood products.

Challenges Facing the Global Methanol Market

The global methanol market is facing a number of challenges, which are listed below.

1) Methanol is produced from natural gas, which is currently at historically high prices. This has put upward pressure on the cost of methanol production, making it less competitive against other fuels and chemicals.

2) Methanol demand has been declining in key markets such as the United States and Europe due to the economic slowdown and the shift to cleaner-burning fuels. This has led to excess capacity and further price pressures in the market.

3) Methanol is a highly corrosive substance, which can pose problems for storage and transportation.

4) The global methanol market is highly competitive, with a large number of players. This can make it difficult for new entrants to establish themselves in the market.

Methanol Price

The methanol market is currently in a state of flux, with prices fluctuating on a regular basis. This can make it difficult for businesses to plan and budget for their methanol needs. However, understanding the key drivers of methanol prices can help companies make more informed decisions about their procurement strategies.

The most important factor influencing the price of methanol is the cost of feedstock. Methanol is produced from natural gas, coal, or biomass. The price of these feedstocks can vary widely, depending on global supply and demand conditions. For example, the recent shale gas boom in the United States has led to lower natural gas prices and, as a result, lower methanol prices.

Other important factors include transportation costs, government regulations, and environmental concerns. Methanol is a global market, with significant trade flows between regions. This means that changes in transportation costs can have a significant impact on methanol prices. Government regulations related to the production and use of methanol can also affect prices. And finally, environmental issues such as carbon emissions trading schemes can influence the price of methanol by making it more or less expensive to produce.

