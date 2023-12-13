Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Methode Electronics Inc (NYSE: MEI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On July 14, 2023, Methode announced that, “On July 10, 2023, Joseph Khoury was placed on leave from his position as Chief Operating Officer of Methode Electronics, Inc. (company), and his powers, authority and duties as such officer of the Company were suspended.”

On December 7, 2023, Methode announced that the company had removed Joseph Khoury from his position as Chief Operating Officer and terminated him as an employee.

On this news, the price of Methode stock fell sharply, thereby damaging investors.

