Methode Electronics, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2018 Second-Quarter Sales and Earnings

Second Quarter Fiscal 2018

Methode’s second-quarter Fiscal 2018 net sales increased $20.8 million, or 9.9 percent, to $230.1 million from $209.3 million in the same quarter of Fiscal 2017. Year over year, currency rate fluctuations increased net sales $2.4 million. The second quarter of Fiscal 2018 includes net sales from new acquisitions in the Automotive segment of $7.0 million from Pacific Insight and $9.1 million from Procoplast.

Net income decreased $0.7 million to $24.2 million, or $0.64 per share, in the second quarter of Fiscal 2018 from $24.9 million, or $0.66 per share, in the same period of Fiscal 2017.

Year over year, Fiscal 2018 second-quarter net income was negatively affected by:

acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting adjustments of $4.2 million;

absence of an international government grant of $1.5 million;

increased intangible asset amortization expense related to acquisitions of $0.5 million;

increased investment in Dabir sales and marketing, clinical resources and professional services (“investment in Dabir”) of $0.5 million;

increased travel and other general expenses of $0.4 million;

lower sales volume in the Interface segment;

unfavorable currency impact on labor and other factory expenses; and

unfavorable commodity pricing of certain raw materials.

Year over year, Fiscal 2018 second-quarter net income benefitted from:

higher sales in the Automotive (inclusive of new acquisitions) and Power Products segments;

lower income tax expense of $1.3 million; and

lower legal expense of $0.6 million.

Consolidated gross margins as a percentage of sales increased to 26.9 percent in the Fiscal 2018 second quarter from 26.6 percent in the Fiscal 2017 period. Gross margins improved primarily as a result of higher sales, partially offset by pricing reductions, unfavorable currency impact on labor and other factory expenses in the Automotive and Interface segments, purchase accounting adjustments, unfavorable commodity pricing of raw materials and increased investment in Dabir.

Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales increased to 13.6 percent for the Fiscal 2018 second quarter compared to 12.4 percent in the same period last year. Selling and administrative expenses increased $5.3 million, or 20.5 percent, to $31.2 million in the Fiscal 2018 second quarter compared to $25.9 million in the prior-year second quarter due primarily to acquisition-related expense and additional selling and administrative expenses from acquisitions. Expenses also increased for travel and increased investment in Dabir, partially mitigated by lower legal fees and the absence of expense related to operating units exited at the end of Fiscal 2017.

Intangible asset amortization expense increased $0.5 million, or 83.3 percent, to $1.1 million, primarily due to new acquisitions.

In the Fiscal 2018 second quarter, income tax expense decreased $1.3 million to $4.9 million compared to $6.2 million in the Fiscal 2017 second quarter. The Company’s effective tax rate decreased to 16.8 percent in the Fiscal 2018 period from 19.9 percent in the previous second quarter. The decrease primarily relates to the composition of pre-tax income in jurisdictions with lower effective tax rates and additional foreign investment tax credits.

Segment Comparisons

Comparing the Automotive segment’s Fiscal 2018 second quarter to the same period of Fiscal 2017,

Net sales improved 13.7 percent, or $22.5 million, attributable to: a 54.5 percent sales increase in Europe due to sales from Procoplast, higher customer-funded tooling and design fees, favorable currency impact and higher hidden switch and sensor product volumes; and a 5.5 percent sales improvement in North America due to sales from Pacific Insight and increased user interface product volume, partially mitigated by lower center console and transmission lead-frame assembly product volumes and pricing reductions; partially offset by a 12.9 percent sales decrease in Asia due to lower transmission lead-frame assembly and steering angle sensor product volumes and pricing reductions.

Gross margins as a percentage of sales declined slightly to 28.3 percent from 28.6 percent due to pricing reductions, purchase accounting adjustments and unfavorable currency impact.

Income from operations improved 11.7 percent resulting from higher sales, partially offset by acquisition-related costs, purchase accounting adjustments, increased intangible asset amortization expense, pricing reductions and unfavorable currency impact.

Comparing the Interface segment’s Fiscal 2018 second quarter to the same period of Fiscal 2017,

Net sales decreased 10.8 percent, or $3.5 million, attributable to: a 42.9 percent sales decline in Asia due to lower legacy product volume; and a 16.8 percent sales decrease in North America driven mainly by the exit of Connectivity at the end of Fiscal 2017, as well as lower radio remote control product volume, partially mitigated by higher appliance and data solutions product volumes; partially offset by a 21.4 percent sales improvement in Europe as the result of increased radio remote control product volume.

Gross margins as a percentage of sales improved to 22.1 percent from 19.1 percent due to increased radio remote control product volumes, partially offset by pricing reductions and unfavorable currency impact.

Income from operations increased to $1.8 million from a loss of $0.4 million due to lower legal and other selling expenses, partially offset by lower sales, pricing reductions and unfavorable currency impact.

Comparing the Power Products segment’s Fiscal 2018 second quarter to the same period of Fiscal 2017,

Net sales increased 15.2 percent, or $1.9 million, attributable to: a 158.3 percent sales improvement in Europe driven by higher bypass switch product volume; and a 5.4 percent sales increase in Asia due to higher PowerRail ® and other busbar product volumes; partially offset by a 5.3 percent sales decrease in North America as the result of lower PowerRail ® and other busbar product volumes.

Gross margins as a percentage of sales increased to 26.4 percent from 24.0 percent due to higher sales, partially offset by unfavorable commodity pricing of certain raw materials.

Income from operations improved 42.9 percent as the result of increased sales, as well as lower travel and other selling expenses, partially offset by unfavorable commodity pricing of certain raw materials.

First Half Fiscal 2018

Methode’s first-half Fiscal 2018 net sales increased $30.2 million, or 7.5 percent, to $431.3 million from $401.1 million in the same period of Fiscal 2017. Year over year, currency rate fluctuations increased net sales $2.1 million. The first half of Fiscal 2018 includes net sales from new acquisitions in the Automotive segment of $7.0 million from Pacific Insight and $9.1 million from Procoplast.

Net income decreased $1.2 million to $44.7 million, or $1.19 per share, in the first half of Fiscal 2018 from $45.9 million, or $1.23 per share, in the same period of Fiscal 2017.

Year over year, Fiscal 2018 first-half net income was negatively affected by:

acquisition-related expenses and purchase accounting adjustments of $6.8 million;

increased bonus, travel and professional fees of $3.1 million;

the absence of an international government grant of $1.5 million;

increased investment in Dabir of $1.4 million;

the absence of commodity pricing adjustments in the Automotive segment of $1.0 million;

the absence of one-time reversal of accruals related to customer commercial issues in the Automotive segment of $1.0 million;

increased intangible asset amortization expense related to acquisitions of $0.5 million;

lower sales volumes in the Interface segment;

unfavorable currency impact on labor and other factory expenses; and

unfavorable commodity pricing of certain raw materials.

Year over year, Fiscal 2018 first-half net income benefitted from:

higher sales in the Automotive (inclusive of new acquisitions) and Power Products segments;

lower income tax expense of $2.5 million; and

lower legal expense of $2.4 million.

Consolidated gross margins as a percentage of sales were consistent at 27.3 percent in both the Fiscal 2018 and Fiscal 2017 first-half periods. Fiscal 2018 first-half gross margins were positively impacted by higher sales, partially offset by purchase accounting adjustments, unfavorable commodity pricing of raw materials in the Power Products segment and increased investment in Dabir. Gross margins were favorably impacted in the Fiscal 2017 period by the commodity pricing adjustments and reversal of customer commercial accruals.

Selling and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales increased to 14.1 percent for the Fiscal 2018 first half compared to 13.2 percent in the same period last year. Selling and administrative expenses increased $8.0 million, or 15.2 percent, to $60.8 million in the Fiscal 2018 first half compared to $52.8 million in the prior-year period due primarily to acquisition-related expense, additional selling and administrative expenses from acquisitions, higher bonus, travel, advertising and professional fees and increased investment in Dabir, partially mitigated by lower legal fees and the absence of expense related to operating units exited at the end of Fiscal 2017.

Intangible asset amortization expense increased $0.5 million, or 41.7 percent, to $1.7 million, primarily due to new acquisitions.

In the first half of Fiscal 2018, income tax expense decreased $2.5 million to $9.2 million compared to $11.7 million in the Fiscal 2017 first half. The Company’s effective tax rate decreased to 17.1 percent in the Fiscal 2018 period from 20.2 percent in the previous period. The decrease is primarily due to favorable discrete tax adjustments in the first half of Fiscal 2018, favorable earnings in lower tax jurisdictions and additional foreign investment tax credits.

Segment Comparisons

Comparing the Automotive segment’s Fiscal 2018 first half to the same period of Fiscal 2017,

Net sales increased 10.2 percent, or $31.9 million, attributable to: a 35.5 percent sales improvement in Europe due to sales from Procoplast, increased customer- funded tooling and design fees, favorable currency impact and higher hidden switch and sensor product volumes; and a 5.6 percent sales increase in North America due to sales from Pacific Insight, higher user interface and center console product volumes, partially mitigated by lower transmission lead-frame assembly product volumes and pricing reductions; partially offset by an 8.8 percent sales decrease in Asia due to lower transmission lead-frame assembly and steering angle sensor product volumes and pricing reductions.

Gross margins as a percentage of sales declined to 28.8 percent from 29.4 percent due to pricing reductions, purchase accounting adjustments and unfavorable currency impact on labor and other factory expenses. Gross margin in the 2017 period was favorably impacted by commodity pricing adjustments and one-time reversal of accruals related to customer commercial issues.

Income from operations increased 5.6 percent as the result of increased sales, partially offset by acquisition-related costs, increased intangible asset amortization expense, the absence of the Fiscal 2017 commodity pricing adjustments and one-time reversal of accruals, higher travel and bonus expense and pricing reductions.

Comparing the Interface segment’s Fiscal 2018 first half to the same period of Fiscal 2017,

Net sales decreased 10.4 percent, or $6.8 million, attributable to: a 42.1 percent sales decline in Asia due to lower legacy product volume; and a 15.5 percent sales decrease in North America driven by the exit of Connectivity at the end of Fiscal 2017, partially mitigated by higher radio remote control and appliance product volumes; partially offset by a 15.6 percent sales improvement in Europe as the result of increased radio remote control product volume, partially offset by lower data solution product volume.

Gross margins as a percentage of sales improved to 21.9 percent from 21.2 percent due to favorable sales mix, partially mitigated by lower sales volume.

Income from operations increased to $2.2 million from a loss of $1.3 million due to lower legal, travel and advertising expenses, as well as a favorable sales mix, partially offset by lower sales volume.

Comparing the Power Products segment’s Fiscal 2018 first half to the same period of Fiscal 2017,

Net sales increased 20.8 percent, or $5.1 million, attributable to: a 158.3 percent sales improvement in Europe driven by higher bypass switch product volume; a 12.5 percent sales increase in Asia due to higher busbar product volume; and

flat sales in North America.

Gross margins as a percentage of sales increased to 27.0 percent from 26.1 percent due to higher sales, partially offset by unfavorable commodity pricing of certain raw materials.

Income from operations improved 40.0 percent as the result of increased sales, as well as lower legal and travel expenses, partially mitigated by unfavorable commodity pricing of certain raw materials.

Guidance

Methode updated Fiscal 2018 guidance to sales in the range of $880 million to $900 million from $807 million to $827 million, primarily due to incremental sales from acquisitions, but maintained pre-tax income from operations in the range of $114 to $127 million and earnings per share in the range of $2.43 to $2.63.

The guidance ranges for Fiscal 2018 are based upon management’s expectations regarding a variety of factors and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the following:

sales volumes and timing thereof for certain makes and models of pickup trucks, sports utility vehicles and passenger cars;

anticipated increased 10 Gig copper transceiver sales in the latter half of Fiscal 2018;

price of commodities, particularly copper and resins;

potential effect of increased legal fees related to the Hetronic lawsuit;

sales mix within the markets served;

currency exchange effect of the operations of foreign businesses;

continued ability to realize manufacturing efficiencies;

no significant supplier issues or manufacturing quality events;

no unusual or one-time items;

effective tax rate in the range of seventeen to nineteen percent without significant changes in tax credits, valuation allowances or enacted tax laws; and

no additional acquisitions or divestitures.

Management Comments

President and Chief Executive Officer Donald W. Duda said, “The integration of our recent acquisitions of Procoplast and Pacific Insight is going well. These acquisitions extend our Automotive capabilities and enhance our value-added solutions to our clients.”

Mr. Duda concluded, “With over 11,000 surgeries performed utilizing our Dabir surface with no reported pressure injuries, three new major health systems began initial adoption of Dabir during November, and we anticipate expansion into additional care settings as we continue to prove its efficacy and economic value. These new customers, coupled with the ongoing research work, are important progress in Dabir’s market adoption and its establishment as the standard of care to address the significant need for the prevention of pressure injuries.”

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

($ in millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended October 28,

2017 October 29,

2016 October 28,

2017 October 29,

2016 Net Sales $ 230.1 $ 209.3 $ 431.3 $ 401.1 Cost of Products Sold 168.1 153.7 313.7 291.5 Gross Profit 62.0 55.6 117.6 109.6 Selling and Administrative Expenses 31.2 25.9 60.8 52.8 Amortization of Intangibles 1.1 0.6 1.7 1.2 Income from Operations 29.7 29.1 55.1 55.6 Interest Income, Net 0.2 (0.1 ) — (0.1 ) Other Expense, Net 0.4 (1.9 ) 1.2 (1.9 ) Income before Income Taxes 29.1 31.1 53.9 57.6 Income Tax Expense 4.9 6.2 9.2 11.7 Net Income $ 24.2 $ 24.9 $ 44.7 $ 45.9 Basic and Diluted Income per Share: Basic $ 0.65 $ 0.66 $ 1.20 $ 1.23 Diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.66 $ 1.19 $ 1.23 Cash Dividends: Common Stock $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.18 $ 0.18 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 37,283,500 37,353,423 37,266,095 37,337,985 Diluted 37,668,100 37,541,250 37,629,640 37,494,219

METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in millions, except per share data)

October 28,

2017 April 29,

2017 (Unaudited) Assets: Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 258.6 $ 294.0 Accounts Receivable, Net 215.4 165.3 Inventories: Finished Products 15.3 10.9 Work in Process 10.5 8.7 Materials 52.6 38.3 Total Inventories 78.4 57.9 Prepaid and Refundable Income Taxes 0.6 0.6 Prepaid Expenses and Other Current Assets 15.9 12.5 Total Current Assets 568.9 530.3 Property Plan and Equipment: Land 0.6 0.6 Buildings and Building Improvements 58.3 48.2 Machinery and Equipment 331.1 287.9 Property, Plant and Equipment, Gross 390.0 336.7 Less Allowances for Depreciation 263.1 246.1 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 126.9 90.6 Other Assets: Goodwill 66.8 1.6 Other Intangible Assets, Net 56.6 6.6 Cash Surrender Value of Life Insurance 8.1 7.8 Deferred Income Taxes 44.5 40.4 Pre-production Costs 14.3 15.5 Other 12.2 11.2 Total Other Assets 202.5 83.1 Total Assets $ 898.3 $ 704.0 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 99.3 $ 75.3 Salaries, Wages and Payroll Taxes 17.5 18.7 Other Accrued Expenses 23.1 17.7 Short-term Debt 2.3 — Income Tax Payable 10.1 12.7 Total Current Liabilities 152.3 124.4 Long-term Debt 105.5 27.0 Other Liabilities 8.3 2.6 Deferred Income Taxes 15.8 — Deferred Compensation 9.6 8.9 Total Liabilities 291.5 162.9 Shareholders’ Equity: Common Stock, $0.50 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, 38,181,477 and 38,133,925 shares

issued as of October 28, 2017 and April 29, 2017, respectively 19.1 19.1 Additional Paid-in Capital 139.4 132.2 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (7.6 ) (25.7 ) Treasury Stock, 1,346,624 shares as of October 28, 2017 and April 29, 2017 (11.5 ) (11.5 ) Retained Earnings 467.4 427.0 Total Shareholders’ Equity 606.8 541.1 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 898.3 $ 704.0

METHODE ELECTRONICS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in millions)