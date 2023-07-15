CHICAGO, July 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI), a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions for user interface, LED lighting and power distribution applications, released its fiscal 2023 CSR report outlining Methode’s approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives.

Methode’s ESG strategy builds upon its robust governance framework, commitment to a safe work environment, and focus on people. From progress made on waste management initiatives to ongoing commitments to diversity and inclusion, the report demonstrates how Methode has made an impact on its employees, communities and customers.

President and Chief Executive Officer Donald W. Duda said, “I am proud of the work we have done to date and firmly believe that Methode is ready to deliver on our commitment to be a more responsible steward to the environment, to our communities and to our employees, in fiscal 2024 and beyond.”

To read the complete report, please visit: ir.methode.com

About Methode Electronics, Inc.

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: MEI) is a leading global supplier of custom-engineered solutions with sales, engineering and manufacturing locations in North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia. We design, engineer, and produce mechatronic products for OEMs utilizing our broad range of technologies for user interface, LED lighting system, power distribution and sensor applications.

Our solutions are found in the end markets of transportation (including automotive, commercial vehicle, e-bike, aerospace, bus, and rail), cloud computing infrastructure, construction equipment, and consumer appliance. Our business is managed on a segment basis, with those segments being Automotive, Industrial, Interface and Medical.

