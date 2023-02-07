LAKELAND, Fla., Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metrc , the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the U.S., announced the expansion of its contract with the State of Missouri to support the regulation of its adult-use cannabis market. The Company has been the state’s partner in the regulation of its medical cannabis market since 2019.

In November 2018, the people of Missouri voted to legalize medical cannabis, and in December 2019, Metrc was selected to help launch and regulate the new market alongside Missouri’s Medical Marijuana Regulatory Program (MMRP) and the NIC. When Amendment 3 was passed in November 2022, Missouri became the 21st state to legalize adult-use cannabis. The following month, the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began accepting requests from facilities to convert operations for adult-use, and Metrc’s track-and-trace government contract was expanded to include the adult-use supply chain. On February 3, the state issued 207 comprehensive dispensary licenses, 72 comprehensive infused product manufacturing licenses, and 56 comprehensive cultivation licenses, and numerous cities across Missouri commenced retail sales.

“As Missouri implements its adult-use cannabis program, we are thrilled to have the opportunity to build on the solid foundation created through our work with the state’s medical market,” said Michael Johnson, CEO at Metrc. “Our team at Metrc looks forward to working alongside the DHSS to expand our strong regulatory technology framework as the backbone for the entire supply chain, where patients and consumers are confident in consuming safe products and licensees are provided an environment to thrive.”

Metrc’s robust track-and-trace platform facilitates the data collection and regulatory insight for Missouri’s cannabis market, enabling licensed operators to easily track all activities impacting the status of a plant or the creation of cannabis-based products, including origin, testing results, handling, and chain-of-custody information, through the Company’s unique RFID tag model and software-as-a-service (SaaS) system. Seamless data tracking in Metrc helps operators optimize inventory control, accurately report sales data, and improve cultivation management. This information is accessible to state regulators, providing the ultimate transparency to ensure regulatory compliance, help combat the illicit market, and safeguard the health and well-being of Missouri’s patients and consumers.

Metrc now holds exclusive government contracts in every region of the U.S, including Washington, D.C., and maintains a strong presence in the Midwest, where it holds contracts with Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, and South Dakota. While these areas have diverse regulatory frameworks, each jurisdiction shares the common goal of ensuring safe legal cannabis markets. Metrc continues to be the favored partner of regulators and businesses in serving their unique needs and goals.

About Metrc

Metrc is the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the United States. Our solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is engaged in 23 government contracts and serves more than 345,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s legal cannabis market.

