New leadership to support continued product innovation and new market expansion

LAKELAND, Fla., Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metrc , the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the U.S., announced the appointment of Sam Peterson as Chief Technology Officer (CTO) to support the continued innovation of its product offerings and expansion into new markets.

Peterson brings more than 25 years of experience in technology leadership and has an extensive background in executing SaaS growth strategies and software and product development. Before joining Metrc, he served as CTO at Boats Group, a Florida-based advertising and software company for the marine industry. In that role, Peterson led a global team of engineers and technology professionals to deliver a world-class shopping experience and big data insights to the recreational boating industry. Prior to that, he served as CTO at both Overstock and Open English, where he led their technology teams to drive the enhancement and development of the company’s respective software.

“The time is now to go all-in on the breadth and depth of Metrc’s offerings. Sam’s successful track record of building cutting-edge strategies and delivering exceptional results will take our dynamic platform to new levels and ensure we remain the top choice for our customers,” said Michael Johnson, CEO of Metrc . “His valuable expertise will bolster Metrc’s unwavering commitment to serving our partners and provide instrumental support to maintain our 100% renewal rate.”

In the role of CTO, Peterson will lead the charge in advancing technology and product initiatives, such as data visualization tools, deeper insights for local jurisdictions, and more, to offer increased benefits for Metrc’s state partners, licensees and third-party integrators, including a data center migration that will aid in improving system performance and enhancements to the current API.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to expand and scale Metrc’s transformative solutions and advanced technology to meet the ever-evolving needs of the cannabis industry and state regulators,” said Sam Peterson. “I’m excited to join this talented leadership team to further our position as the most efficient and reliable provider of track-and-trace technology.”

Peterson’s appointment as CTO underscores the Company’s commitment to widening its technological capabilities and increasing its velocity in the market. Metrc will continue to invest in efforts that help to build a modern utility capable of underwriting the global viability of the emerging cannabis industry through the optimization of regulated supply chains.

The Company holds exclusive government contracts in every region of the U.S, including Washington, D.C. While these areas have diverse regulatory frameworks, each jurisdiction shares the common goal of ensuring safe, legal markets. As more states legalize cannabis for medical and adult-use, Metrc continues to be the favored partner of regulators and businesses in serving their unique needs and goals.

About Metrc

Metrc is the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the United States. Our solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is engaged in 23 government contracts and serves more than 300,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation’s legal cannabis market.