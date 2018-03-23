Metrospaces Announces Delay of Filing of Financial Statements Until Next Wednesday, March 28th 2018

NEW YORK, NY, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Metrospaces, Inc. (OTC: MSPC) announces delays in their financial statement filings with the OTC Markets.

Mr. Brito, Metrospaces CFO, stated: “It bears us great disappointment to not have met the established deadline of March 22nd, 2018 to file our financial statement on the OTC Markets. To be perfectly frank with our shareholders, there was a lot of work and detail needed from different sources that was not made available to us in time to meet the deadline. Switching of transfer agent and the termination of our corporate counsel and hiring of new counsel was a big cause in the delay. The firing of our long-time corporate legal counsel made a big difference in the flow of timely information. As a side note, Mr. Barry Miller, Esq. was terminated on March 13, 2018 due to his advice and role in the structuring of the 3(a)10 with CF3. I forward our shareholders, however, that all financials and disclosure will come in line with expectation and all the press releases and 8K’s filed regarding our business, terminated 3(a) 10 transaction and acquisition of Etelix, including audited financial statements presented in the February 20th, 2018 8K.”

