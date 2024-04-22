MEVCO and Rivian partner to revolutionize light fleets across the mining industry. MEVCO and Rivian partner to revolutionize light fleets across the mining industry.

IRVINE, Calif., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MEVCO (Mining Electric Vehicle Company) has entered an exclusive global partnership with Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) to provide EVs to the mining, mining services and mining equipment industries. MEVCO specializes in providing sustainable and efficient electric vehicle fleets solutions to the mining industry.

This collaboration signals a new standard for responsible and forward-thinking mining practices, and is a catalyst for positive change in the mining landscape.

Says Matt Cahir, CEO of MEVCO: “The Rivian R1T is widely acclaimed for its on and off-road capabilities, and its robust design and adaptability make it the ideal candidate to meet the many challenges mining presents. The integration of Rivian’s technology with MEVCO’s proven track record in mining-specific electric vehicles is poised to yield a fleet that exceeds the requirements of the most demanding operators.

“The shift to electric solutions extends beyond environmental and financial advantages. It is about fostering a safer, healthier environment for mine operators, particularly in subterranean settings where the elimination of tailpipe emissions is paramount. The Rivian R1T, in terms of safety and off-road capabilities, stands unparalleled.

“We have already seen strong support for the Rivian product, as well as the infrastructure MEVCO is building to support the rollout.”

The Rivian R1T is the only pick up truck – electric or otherwise – in the United States to earn the Top Safety Pick+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

Dagan Mishoulam, Rivian’s VP of Strategy, said:

“Our fleet offering is better known for our commercial vans, so its great to see our R1 vehicles being incorporated into MEVCO’s fleet. We’re delighted they are electrifying their fleet with us, and we’re excited to help them reduce tailpipe emissions.”

MEVCO will not only customize the Rivan R1T to mining specifications, allowing them to operate in the harshest of conditions in both surface and underground mines, but also will support mines on charging infrastructure, maintenance and workflows.

About Rivan

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is an American automotive manufacturer that develops and builds category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. The company creates innovative and technologically advanced products that are designed to excel at work and play with the goal of accelerating the global transition to zero-emission transportation and energy. Rivian vehicles are built in the United States and are sold directly to consumer and commercial customers. The company provides a full suite of services that address the entire lifecycle of the vehicle and stay true to its mission to keep the world adventurous forever. Whether taking families on new adventures or electrifying fleets at scale, Rivian vehicles all share a common goal — preserving the natural world for generations to come.

Learn more about the company, products and careers at www.rivian.com.

About MEVCO

MEVCO (Mining Electric Vehicle Company) is committed to revolutionising the mining industry by providing sustainable and efficient electric vehicle fleets. We invest in researching the best green light fleet options for all mining environments and develop solutions based on our insights and rigorous testing. Our team includes leading industry specialists across mining, automotive and tech and we are guided by a highly experienced board.

MEVCO offerings include Vehicles (our current focus) as well as a roadmap for data-powered insights with MEVCO Connect, charging solutions with MEVCO Charging, and ongoing support with MEVCO Support.

Explore our solution at: mevco.com/drive

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78404416-8dc2-4223-a0c4-d1125a2b5c93