Border Patrol agents this week arrested a Mexican illegal immigrant gang member who has two dozen arrests for illegal entry, a sign of the many challenges that agents face at the southern border — and the threats of those attempting to enter.
Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens announced that agents in Laredo, Texas, arrested a Mexican national who is a member of the “Tango Blast” gang.
He has 24 arrests for illegal entry, under multiple names and dates of birth, Owens s
