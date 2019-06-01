Mexican president expects good results from U.S. talks on tariffs

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Saturday he was encouraged by U.S. willingness to have dialogue over a plan by President Donald Trump to impose tariffs on Mexican goods and said he expected good results from a meeting in the coming days with the American side.
