Mexican Restaurants, Inc. Appoints New CEO

Company Taps Restaurant Industry Veteran Pete Pascuzzi to Lead Next Phase of Growth

HOUSTON, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mexican Restaurants, Inc. (MRI) today announced the appointment of Pete Pascuzzi as the company’s new CEO. A restaurant industry veteran of more than 35 years, Pascuzzi will lead MRI’s next phase of growth, managing the overall operations and strategy of the company’s five restaurant brands across four states. Pascuzzi has a proven track record of transforming restaurant operations to increase sales, profitability, market share and employee retention.

“We’re thrilled to appoint Pete to the position of CEO as we continue to grow as a company,” said Berke Bakay, Chairman of the Board. “Pete’s deep restaurant industry expertise and exemplary leadership history make him the perfect fit to lead MRI to the next level. He brings years of experience managing every aspect of restaurant organizations, including operations, marketing, R&D, finance, human resources and training.”

Pascuzzi comes to MRI from Falcon Holdings Management, a leading national franchisee with more than 300 restaurants under the Carl’s Jr., Hardee’s, Church’s, Long John Silver’s and Taco Bell brands, where he was president for three years. Previously, he also served as brand president of Ovation Brands, COO of Homestyle Dining Co. LLP, and COO of Perkins & Marie Callender’s. 

“This is an exceptionally difficult time for the restaurant industry as a whole. I am honored and humbled that the MRI Board has welcomed me to the executive team during this challenging time,” said Pascuzzi. “MRI’s brands are well known for their family-friendly value and food quality, and I am laser-focused on ensuring our business moves to the next level.”

About Mexican Restaurants, Inc.
Mexican Restaurants, Inc. (MRI) is Houston-based restaurant company that currently operates and franchises five brands and more than 40 restaurants in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arizona. Its brands include Casa Olé, Monterey’s Little Mexico, Überrito Fresh Mex, Tortuga Mexican Kitchen and Crazy Jose’s. For more information, visit https://mexicanrestaurantsinc.com.

Media Contact:
April Lynch
Lynchpin Strategic Communications 
Ph: (713) 922-1895 • Email: [email protected] 

