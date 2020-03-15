Mexico braces for coronavirus lasting ‘all year’, tightens curbs

Mexico warned on Saturday that the coronavirus outbreak could last all year as it began rolling out tougher measures to contain the spread, calling for an end to large gatherings and extending Easter school holidays.
