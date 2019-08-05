Mexico considers litigation labeling El Paso massacre as ‘terrorism’

Mexico’s attorney general is considering litigation alleging that the mass shooting at a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, in which six Mexicans were among the 20 people killed, was terrorism, the country’s foreign minister said on Sunday.
