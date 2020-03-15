Mexico coronavirus fight gives students earlier, longer Easter vacations

In Mexico 33 million students will head into earlier and longer Easter vacations at the end of next week after Education Minister Esteban Moctezuma on Saturday announced measures to help avoid the spread of the coronavirus.
