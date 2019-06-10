Mexico eyes Brazil for U.S. asylum deal, Trump revives tariff threat

Mexico and the United States might consider additional steps next month to restrict illegal immigration from Central America, including measures to bind Brazil and Panama into their efforts, Mexico’s foreign minister said on Monday.
