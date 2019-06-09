Mexico has yet to expand asylum-seeker program agreed to with U.S.

Mexico has yet to expand the number of border crossings where U.S.-bound asylum seekers must be returned to Mexican territory to await processing, despite a deal announced on Friday calling for an immediate expansion, three officials told Reuters.
