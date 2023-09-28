Mexico lottery market is expected to reach US$ 4.4 billion by 2030, with an annual growth rate of more than 9.1%

Wilmington, Delaware, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mexico Lottery Market was valued at US$ 2.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 9.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

One of the primary aspects impacting growth is the increasing prevalence of online lotteries. The growing popularity of smartphones and the availability of the Internet have increased the number of people who use the Internet. This has motivated businesses to improve client experiences and capitalize on growth opportunities. Many vendors are launching online platforms to engage clients and promote their various product offerings, which include gaming, sports betting, and other forms of gambling.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Mexico Lottery market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, platform and geography/regions (including Northern Mexico, Southern Mexico, Eastern Mexico, and Central Mexico) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

. The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the Mexico Lottery market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Mexico Lottery market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

On the basis of type, in 2021, the lotto division dominated the Mexican lottery market share. A nationwide lottery known as lotto is available both within the country and from other areas of the world.

On the basis of platform, the online segment is projected to dominate the market. As demand shifts away from traditional lotteries and towards online platforms, the market for online lotteries is rapidly expanding.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 2.4 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 4.4 billion Growth Rate 9.1% Key Market Drivers Rising adoption of smartphones

Increasing penetration of online lottery

High potential ROI Companies Profiled La Lotería Nacional para la Asistencia Pública

Pronósticos para la Asistencia Pública

Sorteos Tec

Lotenal

Arizona Lottery

Bet365 Group Ltd.

Electronic and Communication Media SAPI de CV

Ensenanza e Investigacion Superior AC

EU Lotto Ltd.

Florida Lottery

Gammastack Inc.

Georgia Lottery Corp.

Hoosier Lottery

International Game Technology plc

Interwetten Gaming Ltd.

INTRALOT SA

Juega Lotto SA de CV

Latino Arts Inc.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the Mexico lottery market include,

In August 2023, the Minnesota Lottery delivered a significant win for Minnesotans, with players cashing in a record $501.9 million in winnings during the most recent fiscal year.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Mexico lottery market growth include La Lotería Nacional para la Asistencia Pública, Pronósticos para la Asistencia Pública, Sorteos Tec, and Lotenal, Arizona Lottery, Bet365 Group Ltd., Electronic and Communication Media SAPI de CV, Ensenanza e Investigacion Superior AC, EU Lotto Ltd., Florida Lottery, Gammastack Inc., Georgia Lottery Corp., Hoosier Lottery, International Game Technology plc, Interwetten Gaming Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Juega Lotto SA de CV, and Latino Arts Inc., among others.

Detailed Market Segmentation: Mexico Lottery Market

RationalStat has segmented the Mexico lottery market based on type, platform, and region

Mexico Lottery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type Draw-based lotteries Sports Lotteries Instant lotteries The Lotto Quizzes Type Lottery Others

Mexico Lottery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Platform Offline Online

Mexico Lottery Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region Mexico Lottery Market Northern Mexico Southern Mexico Eastern Mexico Central Mexico



Key Questions Answered in the Lottery Report:

What will be the market value of the Mexico Lottery market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Mexico Lottery market?

What are the market drivers of the Mexico Lottery market?

What are the key trends in the Mexico Lottery market?

Which is the leading region in the Mexico Lottery market?

What are the major companies operating in the Mexico Lottery market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the Mexico Lottery market?

