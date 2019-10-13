Mexico’s military police on Saturday halted and turned back a caravan of up to 2,000 migrants from Africa, the Caribbean and Central America, hours after they embarked toward the United States, according to Reuters witnesses.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Keep a conservative Democrat governor or go Republican? Louisiana voters decide - October 12, 2019
- Mexico military police halt migrant caravan on its way to U.S. - October 12, 2019
- UK remains a long way from Brexit deal: Downing Street source - October 12, 2019