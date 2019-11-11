Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Sunday that the country would offer asylum to embattled Bolivian President Evo Morales if he sought it, saying on Twitter that Mexico has received 20 Bolivian officials and lawmakers at its residence in La Paz.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Hong Kong protesters shot by police as chaos erupts across city: Cable TV - November 10, 2019
- Bolivia’s Morales resigns after protests over disputed October vote - November 10, 2019
- Mexico says it would offer asylum to Bolivia’s Morales if he sought it - November 10, 2019