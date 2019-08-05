Breaking News
Mexus pours gold at its Santa Elena mine

CABORCA, Mexico, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that it has poured gold at its Santa Elena mine.  The company recovered gold from its first heap leach pad using its Merrill Crowe gold recovery system.  The remaining precipitate smelting is expected to take 5 days.  “This is a monumental moment for Mexus.  It has taken years with many ups and downs but through hard work and the dedication of our staff we’ve been able to meet this long sought-after goal.  Mexus looks forward to building out the Santa Elena mine,” added Mexus CEO, Paul Thompson Sr.

Mexus continues to mine and crush ore for the 2nd lift on heap leach pad #1.  The company expects to stay ahead of mining fresh ore for the pad allowing for uninterrupted leaching and gold recovery.

See attached photo: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e08ff266-e5a2-4422-a87d-5ea33d6ace39

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico.  The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico.  Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico.  This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property.  Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

Mexus Gold US    (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company’s future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company’s partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

