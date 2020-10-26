Mexus Recovery Efforts at Santa Elena Mine Progressing; Build Out of Heap Leach Pad on Track

Breaking News
CABORCA, Mexico, Oct. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company) is excited to announce that phase 1 construction of its new heap leach pad is nearing completion. The new area will be ready for the liner by November 1st and have mineralized material placed by November 15th. Mexus expects the new leach pad to be producing gold by December 1st.

The company continues to separate the high grade chloride material from the existing leach pad with approximately 3500 tons having been removed. The ball mill is having difficulty running some of the material as it turns to mud during the process. The solution is to use a screen wash plant which Mexus already has on site. The recovery of the gold from this material is expected to take 45 days.

“I want to remind Mexus shareholders that we are entering into a period where three different gold recovery systems will be operational. In the near term we have the screen wash high-grade chloride material being processed. The company will also have its new heap leach pad in place and will be running high grade quartz material through our ball mill system.” added Mexus CEO Paul Thompson.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com

Mexus Gold US (775) 721-9960

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company’s future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company’s partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.

 

