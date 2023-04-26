Unlock the power of telemetry data without the upfront investment

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mezmo, the leading observability data platform , today announced a free trial and a free community plan for Mezmo Telemetry Pipeline. Companies can now unlock the power of their data and achieve the cost savings and control benefits of a telemetry pipeline — without the upfront investment.

Digital services and applications are critical to modern business. But the resulting explosion of telemetry data and the increase in data sources with varying data formats and multiple platforms required to analyze the data create complexity and drive up costs. Mezmo’s Telemetry Pipeline is changing the data landscape, making it easier for teams to collect, transform, and route telemetry data to control costs and get the most value from their telemetry data.

“Developers, site reliability engineers, security analysts, and more need access to telemetry data but struggle with too much data, unusable formats, and difficulty in getting data to the right platforms,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO, Mezmo. “We want to lower the barrier for entry and show companies how Mezmo’s Telemetry Pipeline can help them control costs and transform their data to drive action.”

Since the initial launch, Mezmo has added many capabilities to its telemetry pipeline, providing better control and user experience.

User experience and productivity: Mezmo offers a drag-and-drop builder to design and deploy pipelines in minutes. Users can simulate and test the pipeline before deploying and get visibility into the live data within the pipeline at any time. Out-of-the-box dashboards help with pipeline health monitoring, diagnostics, and alerting.

Integrations: Mezmo is continuously expanding its integration ecosystem to provide users with more control over their telemetry data. The platform supports integrations to more than a dozen sources and destinations, including Grafana, Datadog, Prometheus, Splunk, and Elastic, and major cloud infrastructures, such as AWS, GCP, and Azure. Mezmo’s Telemetry Pipeline supports data ingestion in OpenTelemetry format as well.

Enhanced data value: Data transformation within the telemetry pipeline adds value to the data and provides critical context for data processing. Mezmo pipeline comes with a wide variety of processors, including the ability to use grok, regex, and JavaScript snippets to parse and transform data. In addition, users can easily extract metrics embedded in the logs, summarize events and metrics, and send it to downstream systems for immediate insights.

Mezmo is bringing to market innovative solutions to meet the growing demand for wider access, more control, and easy usage of telemetry data. Visit Mezmo’s website to learn more about how the company is transforming telemetry data pipelines and get started today at no cost .

About Mezmo

Mezmo helps organizations unlock the value of their telemetry data. Cloud native and built for enterprise scale, Mezmo’s platform makes it easier to control costs and take action. Mezmo fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies alike, including Asics, Sysdig, and 6 River Systems.

Mezmo is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where they’ve partnered to drive innovation in observability at hyper scale since 2018. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Cloud 100 Rising Stars, Gartner’s Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, CRN’s 10 Hottest Cloud Startups, and Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and it received the IBM Cloud Embed Excellence Award.

