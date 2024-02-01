Vice presidents of sales and technical services will focus on expanding the company’s efforts to meet demands for leading telemetry data pipeline

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mezmo, the leading observability data platform , today announced the addition of Craig McAndrews as vice president of sales and Bill Balnave as vice president of technical services. Together, they will focus on delivering value to Mezmo’s Telemetry Pipeline customers and expanding the company’s efforts to meet demands within the observability data market.

“Companies are struggling under a deluge of data to understand, optimize, and respond in real time when issues arise. Mezmo’s unique approach to solving this challenge is driving increased demand for our solutions, and these seasoned experts bring relevant experience to help guide us through our next phase of growth,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO, Mezmo. “Their understanding of enterprise software and history of building winning teams will be essential to our long-term success in the observability market.”

An accomplished sales leader with more than 20 years in the enterprise software industry, McAndrews has a consistent record of success in building revenue and leading at high-growth organizations, with a particular focus on emerging technologies. Before Mezmo, he was the vice president of sales for the Americas at Labelbox, where he led multiple teams that drove the introduction and adoption of an innovative data-oriented AI development within some of the world’s largest and most innovative companies. McAndrews also held several sales leadership positions at Chef Software and led Oracle’s North America Mid-Market Commerce team.

Balnave is an accomplished executive with more than 25 years of experience building and leading technical solutions teams. Before Mezmo, he worked with Tech Sales Advisors, developing a framework to help sales engineers improve their sales acumen and soft skills. This led to the first industry-wide certification program for technical sales. He also led sales engineering, customer success, and product management teams for Apptio, Mercury Interactive, HP, and Pyramid Analytics. Balnave has also authored Tech Sales Wasabi, an Amazon best-selling business leadership book.

These executives join Mezmo amid its expansion in the rapidly growing telemetry pipeline market. In 2023, the company’s momentum was recognized through its inclusion on the Deloitte Fast 500, Inc. 5000 , and Inc. 5000 Regionals: Pacific lists. With 421% revenue growth from 2019 to 2022, Mezmo attributes its continued success to its commitment to bringing to market innovative solutions that empower companies to unlock the power of their telemetry data. In fact, industry analyst firm Intellyx named Mezmo a 2023 Digital Innovator . Customers of all sizes achieve better business insights, cost savings, and data control with Mezmo’s easy-to-implement and easy-to-manage telemetry data pipeline solution, which is available to try for free.

Mezmo helps organizations unlock the value of their telemetry data. Cloud native and built for enterprise scale, Mezmo’s platform makes it easier to control costs and take action. Mezmo fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies alike.

Mezmo is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where they’ve partnered to drive innovation in observability at hyper scale since 2018. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Cloud 100 Rising Stars, Gartner’s Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, CRN’s 10 Hottest Cloud Startups, and Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and it received the IBM Cloud Embed Excellence Award.

