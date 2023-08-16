Company attributes 421% growth to demand for solutions that empower companies with trusted telemetry data

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mezmo, the leading observability data platform , announced that it ranked No. 1,386 on Inc.’s annual list of the 5000 fastest-growing, most successful private companies in the US. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

With 421% revenue growth from 2019-2022, Mezmo’s continued success can be attributed to its commitment to bringing to market innovative solutions that empower companies to unlock the power of their telemetry data. Customers of all sizes achieve better business insights, cost savings, and data control with Mezmo’s easy-to-implement and easy-to-manage telemetry data pipeline solution, which is available to try for free.

“Mezmo makes telemetry data more accessible, consumable, and actionable by providing companies with a powerful platform to boost insights, reduce costs, and ultimately maximize the value of their data,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO of Mezmo. “Mezmo’s ability to power companies with trusted telemetry data has fueled company growth. Mezmo remains committed to delivering industry-leading innovation to help companies take control over their data.”

Mezmo ranked 192 among software companies on the list. Earlier in 2023, Mezmo ranked #53 on the Inc. 500 Regionals: Pacific List , the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Pacific private companies based in Alaska, Hawaii, California, Oregon, and Washington. Industry analyst firm Intellyx named Mezmo a 2023 Digital Innovator . The company was also included as a 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 honoree and one of Y Combinator’s Top Companies of 2022 .

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. This year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

Visit Mezmo’s website to learn more about how the company transforms observability with telemetry data pipelines and get started today at no cost .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, slated for October 31 – November 2 in San Antonio, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About Mezmo

Mezmo helps organizations unlock the value of their telemetry data. Cloud native and built for enterprise scale, Mezmo’s platform makes it easier to control costs and take action. Mezmo fuels massive productivity gains for modern engineering teams at hyper-growth startups and Fortune 500 companies alike.

Mezmo is the sole logging provider for IBM Cloud, where they’ve partnered to drive innovation in observability at hyper scale since 2018. The company has been recognized as one of Forbes’ Cloud 100 Rising Stars, Gartner’s Top 25 Enterprise Software Startups to Watch, CRN’s 10 Hottest Cloud Startups, and Fortune’s Best Small and Medium Workplaces, and it received the IBM Cloud Embed Excellence Award.

Media contact:

Jennifer Tanner

Look Left Marketing

mezmo@lookleftmarketing.com