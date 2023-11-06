With Mezmo, SREs and platform engineers can understand telemetry data clearly, optimize with ease, and respond to incidents rapidly

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mezmo, the leading observability data platform , today unveiled data profiling and responsive pipelines for Kubernetes telemetry data. Now, site reliability engineers (SREs), platform engineers, and other infrastructure teams can understand telemetry data clearly, optimize with ease, and respond to incidents rapidly — ultimately cutting costs and improving management of their Kubernetes environments.

Enterprises are overwhelmed by the deluge of telemetry data — logs, metrics, traces, and events emitted by hundreds of systems. This data, though fundamental to the work performed by SREs, is voluminous and cryptic, and managing it often drives up costs and makes it difficult to maintain service level objectives. Teams are wasting too much time, money, and resources as they work to make sense of the data, and as they route it to various analytics systems, they may not even be sure what they are processing and storing is the correct data. This is especially true for complex systems like Kubernetes.

Mezmo Telemetry Pipeline now features capabilities that help companies understand, optimize and respond to telemetry data. Mezmo Data Profiling categorizes data so teams can understand where their data originates, what it contains, and how to pull signals out of the noise. Such an understanding helps determine strategy for data reduction, metrics transformation and data routing — sending the right data in the right format to observability tools. Mezmo Responsive Pipelines can be configured to respond to changes based on specific conditions, such as during an incident when capturing more data is critical or during data drift in source systems.

“Based on feedback from the many SREs we’ve spoken with, we know that the first step in getting the most from your telemetry data and your observability investments is to understand your data, which is why we’ve invested in Data Profiling,” said Tucker Callaway, CEO of Mezmo. “We also believe that telemetry pipelines must be responsive, not static. Our platform recognizes data drift or incidents detected within observability tools and then adjusts data streams and recommends remediation steps, so that teams can take immediate actions that improve mean time to resolution.”

These product additions build on recent innovations, including Mezmo Edge, for running telemetry pipelines in local environments while managing them centrally via the cloud. Mezmo Edge allows teams to gain the benefits of Telemetry Pipeline without sending data outside of their networks, reducing egress costs and honoring enterprise compliance requirements. Mezmo also offers Pipelines as Code via Terraform to support SRE-focused development and automation. Building and managing Pipelines as Code helps SREs increase change velocity and reduce toil while ensuring consistency across deployments.

Mezmo will be showcasing Data Profiling and Responsive Pipelines at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon on Nov. 6-9 in Chicago. Attendees can stop by booth #B10 to see a live demo of Mezmo Telemetry Pipeline or speak with Mezmo data experts and consult about the challenges they have in managing telemetry data from Kubernetes and other sources. Those interested can get started for free with Mezmo Telemetry Pipeline and participate in a free Data Profiling program to understand their Kubernetes data.

