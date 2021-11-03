MFA Announces 2021-2022 Board Leadership and Welcomes New Members of the Board

MFA Logo MFA Logo

WASHINGTON, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Managed Funds Association (MFA), the trade association for the hedge fund and global alternative investment industry, named new board leadership for 2021-2022.

Natalie Birrell, Partner & COO, Anchorage Capital Group, L.L.C., has been named Chair of the MFA Board of Directors. Birrell will serve a two-year term as MFA board chair effective October 1, 2021. She succeeds Jon Hitchon, COO, Two Sigma Investments, who served as board chair since 2019.

Jim Rowen, COO, Renaissance Technologies, has been named Vice-Chair of the MFA Board. Kelly Rau, Audit Partner, KPMG, was named Treasurer of the MFA Board.

“I join the board in congratulating Natalie Birrell on becoming MFA chair and Jim Rowen as board vice-chair,” said Bryan Corbett, President and CEO of MFA. “We look forward to Natalie’s leadership as we continue to expand MFA’s global presence and create value for our members by advocating for policies that protect the industry’s license to operate. MFA thanks Jon Hitchon for his many contributions and partnership as board chair during a period of great transformation at MFA.”

“I’m honored to serve as MFA board chair at this critical juncture for our industry and its investors,” said Birrell. “As the alternative investment management industry continues to grow, we are committed to meeting the evolving needs of our members and to fostering constructive engagement with all of our stakeholders, including policymakers, investors, and fund managers. Jim and I look forward to working alongside our board colleagues to provide value for our members across strategies, size, and regulatory regimes.”

MFA represents private investment funds and hedge funds. MFA’s more than 140-member firms collectively manage nearly $1.6 trillion across a diverse group of investment strategies, including credit, long/short equity, event-driven, quantitative, and other fund strategies, including hybrid strategies that invest in private companies.

MFA also announced 14 new members to the MFA Board:

Elected Directors: Julia Dailey, COO, Holocene Advisors Bruce Darringer, COO, King Street Capital Management Jeremy Katz, President & COO, D1 Capital Partners Rory McGregor, COO, Emso Asset Management Michael Mendelson, Principal, AQR Capital Management Jon Mosle, COO & General Counsel, HBK Capital Management Tony Paquette, CFO, Point72, L.P.

Appointed Directors: Jon Cossey, Global Head of Prime Finance, J.P. Morgan Peter Greene, Vice-Chair, Investment Management, Lowenstein Sandler LLP Kevin Kelly, Global Co-Head of Prime Services, Goldman Sachs Cindy Ma, Global Head of Portfolio Valuation, Houlihan Lokey Louis Molinari, Global Head of Capital Introductions, Barclays Penny Novick, Global Co-Head Prime Brokerage, Morgan Stanley Rob Stone, Managing Director, SS&C Technologies



The full MFA Board of Directors list is available here.

