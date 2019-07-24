MFD Communications Launches MFD on Comms Weekly Podcast

Providing Insights and Advice for Effective Communications

New York, NY, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MFD Communications LLC (MFD) today launched its new Podcast “MFD on Comms.” The primary focus will be on the importance of messaging and communications related to business and financial communications, and topics its listeners will find valuable and entertaining. Each episode will provide useful information, advice and perspectives on a wide variety of topics. Communications is at the heart of everything we do, personally and professionally. It’s a critical area that needs to be thoughtful and correctly executed. MFD on Comms structure and guests will help in getting it right, quick and easy to understand.

Guests will include leaders of industries, C-Suite executives, heads of communications and agencies, journalists, politicians, communicators who are known in the arts, and those who have a voice in our industry as well as local and global issues. The primary audience will be anyone who touches the communications from anywhere, including decision makers and people looking to get into the vast world of communications.

“I am really excited to engage my expert network in providing advice and perspective on a challenging field. It will help those who want to better understand the practice of what takes place in the communications world and a look inside what we read, watch and listen to every day. Personally, I have devoted my career to this practice and I look forward to imparting some lessons learned over the last 20 plus years. There is a lot to learn on the topic and this is one way of sharing knowledge in short, easy to understand programming,” said Melissa F Daly, Founder and CEO of MFD Communications and MFD on Comms.

“It was also a privilege to have Jim Wilkinson as the first guest. I wanted to launch the program with someone who is well-respected and deeply knowledgeable on a range of issues. And Jim was the first person who came to mind. Jim brings a wide-range of expertise and useful advice on business and life. He is a figure respected around the world and particularly in advisory on strategic communications” continued Daly.

Jim Wilkinson, Chairman and CEO of TrailRunner International said, “I applaud Melissa’s efforts to bring the craft of effective communications to those who work in and outside of our industry. There are many ways to make strategic communications look easy. It’s not. Melissa’s efforts highlight the importance of clear communications skills to those who may not realize that a clear and consistent plan and messaging can have an immense impact on reputation and value.”

MFD on Comms will be available through Podcasts, Spotify, LinkedIn and on MFD’s website keymessagedevelopment.com. New guests will be featured weekly.

About MFD Communications: MFD Communications began in 2011 to fill a much-needed gap in communications. It’s founder, Melissa Daly recognized that many media and presentation trainers and coaches had very little, if any, business experience while working alongside those being trained. MFD provides advice and coaching by understanding and aligning itself with clear business objectives with regulatory, industry and corporate issues at the top of mind. Messages are built considering all stakeholders involved and provides clear feedback on what may or may not be working. MFD on Comms is part of the overall purpose of the practice of educating people on how to work effectively and efficiently in communications. MFD is based in New York City. For more information, please visit keymessagedevelopment.com.

About TrailRunner International: TrailRunner International is a strategy and communications advisory firm serving top enterprises, institutions, and individuals around the world. TrailRunner helps clients win in today’s complex global landscape, with matters ranging from financial communications and crisis communications to international strategy and special situations. The firm takes a team approach across diverse disciplines including media, law, finance, and regulatory affairs to address opportunities and challenges that no longer fit neatly into traditional categories. TrailRunner is based in Dallas/Fort Worth, with offices in Shanghai, New York City, San Francisco, Truckee and Washington DC. Learn more at trailrunnerint.com.

