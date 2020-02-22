MGM Resorts sued over data breach that possibly involved 10.6 million guests

U.S. casino operator MGM Resorts International has been sued over a data breach last year, which the company confirmed earlier this week and which reportedly involved details of over 10.6 million hotel guests.
