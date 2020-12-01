Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MGP Again Earns Highest BRCGS Audit Score for Food and Beverage Safety

MGP Again Earns Highest BRCGS Audit Score for Food and Beverage Safety

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 11 mins ago

Rigorous audit applied to all MGP facilities

ATCHISON, Kan., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — MGP Ingredients, Inc., (Nasdaq: MGPI) production facilities in Atchison, Kan., and Lawrenceburg, Ind., achieved the highest possible score of Grade AA from BRCGS in 2020. BRCGS conducted virtual and on-site safety audits at the food ingredients and distillery operations in Atchison and at the Lawrenceburg distillery.

Each of the company’s operations consistently earns the certification organization’s highest rating. BRCGS criteria allow for a Grade AA if five or fewer non-conformances are cited out of more than 250 total audit items. BRCGS food and beverage safety audits are approved by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), which benchmarks standards for third-party audits.

“These top audit scores from an internationally recognized independent source validate the dedication of everyone at MGP to assuring safe, quality food ingredients and beverage alcohol,” said David Whitmer, corporate director of quality and alcohol R&D and innovation. “We are proud to provide the best for our customers.”

About MGP
Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company’s proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where it produces premium distilled spirits and food ingredients. The company also produces distilled spirits in Washington, D.C., and at its historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

Media Contact: Jenell Loschke, 913.360.5403
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.