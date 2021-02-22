Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / MGP Bolsters International Spirits Sales Team with Tony Kavanagh Hiring

MGP Bolsters International Spirits Sales Team with Tony Kavanagh Hiring

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Kavanagh brings three decades of experience in European markets

Tony Kavanagh, MGP Export Sales Manager

Spirits industry veteran Tony Kavanagh joins MGP

Spirits industry veteran Tony Kavanagh joins MGP

ATCHISON, Kan., Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spirits industry veteran Tony Kavanagh has joined MGP as a London-based Export Sales Manager. In his nearly 30 years in the spirits industry, Kavanagh has launched brands across Europe for some of the world’s largest spirits and wine companies.

“With his significant experience in European markets, Tony provides important depth to our international sales efforts,” said MGP Vice President of Alcohol Sales and Marketing David Dykstra. “He is intimately familiar with every facet of the market, from consumer tastes to regulatory requirements, and will be an invaluable resource to our collaborative distilling customers.”   

Kavanagh has held senior global positions with Beam Suntory, where he was responsible for international bulk spirits sales; as well as Hiram Walker Inc., Allied Domecq plc and Cooley Distillery plc. More recently, he headed the commercial division of Cooley Distillery, Ireland’s most awarded and recognized independent whiskey company.

While based in Prague, Kavanagh opened new businesses in Central and Eastern Europe for Hiram Walker Inc., and then Allied Domecq plc. This included the successful launch of global brands Ballantine’s, Laphroaig, Teachers, Maker’s Mark, Tullamore Dew, Canadian Club, Kahlua, Courvoisier, and Beefeater and Plymouth.

At Beam Suntory, he successfully built a new bulk sales business for the international division, covering rum as well as Irish, Canadian and Scotch whiskeys.

About MGP
Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company’s proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where it produces premium distilled spirits and food ingredients. The company also produces distilled spirits in Washington, D.C., and at its historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5090edb7-300a-4c5d-9a45-18bb55b786a8.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Jenell Loschke, 913.360.5403
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.